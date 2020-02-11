LAWRENCE — The Most Rev. William McNaughton, a Lawrence native who entered the Maryknoll order and served as bishop of the Diocese of Inchon in South Korea for more than 40 years, died Feb. 3 at the age of 93.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Tuesday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish/St. Theresa Church in Methuen. Burial was in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell.
McNaughton lived on Florence Street, in the Tower Hill section of Lawrence, during his youth. He was the oldest of five children of William and Ruth McNaughton.
He graduated from St. Augustine Grammar School in 1940 and Central Catholic High School in 1944.
After graduating from Central Catholic, he entered the Catholic Foreign Mission Society of America, popularly known as the Maryknoll order. After his ordination as a priest in 1953, he studied the Korean language at Yale University for a year. He was then sent to South Korea, where he served for 48 years.
McNaughton was the first bishop of the Diocese of Inchon. Cardinal Richard Cushing consecrated him as a bishop on Aug. 24, 1961, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Lawrence.
At 34, he was one of the youngest Catholic bishops in the world. McNaughton attended the four sessions of the Second Vatican Council from 1962 to 1965.
During his tenure, the Catholic Church in South Korea experienced tremendous growth. Many Koreans embraced the Catholic faith and McNaughton said in a 1985 interview with The Eagle-Tribune that "vocations to the priesthood in Korea rank among the largest in the world."
McNaughton blessed a major seminary for his diocese in 2000. He retired in 2002 and returned to the United States.
He resided with his sister, Ruth McNaughton, in Methuen. During his retirement, he assisted the Archdiocese of Boston by administering confirmations and giving presentations on Vatican II.
He was a chaplain of Lawrence Council 67 of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He also celebrated Mass every Sunday at the Monastery of St. Clare in Andover for several years.
In 2011, Cardinal Sean O'Malley invited McNaughton and his family to a Mass, followed by dinner, to celebrate his 50th anniversary as a bishop. Later that year, Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish honored him.