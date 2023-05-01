NORTH ANDOVER — There are all kinds of gifts that people can give.
For the last 13 years, locals have gone to Rose & Dove Specialty Gift Shop in North Andover to find something special that they could share with a loved one, whether it was to celebrate a graduation or to mourn a loss.
Visitors can choose from embroidered tea towels and throw pillows, hand painted china and cutting boards, picture frames, bath soaps and colorful baby clothes.
But as owner Kellee Twadelle prepares to close Rose & Dove in mid-June, she thinks mostly about the gifts that she and her customers gave to people in need.
Twadelle’s favorite among these were pashmina shawls that she purchased through fundraisers at the store, then donated to female patients at Mass General Cancer Center in Danvers. Twadelle and her eight employees plan to hold one more of these events during the week of May 15.
“The women don’t expect it,” Twadelle said. “They’re going in, they’re battling whatever form of cancer and going in for treatment, and all of a sudden the director comes out with a present for them and it makes their day.”
Patients can wrap themselves in the colorful cloth while they receive treatments, and the gifts are accompanied by comforting notes written by customers of Rose and Dove. Twadelle has been deeply touched by the thanks that she has received in return.
“The cards we get, and the phone calls,” she said. “This woman knows what her diagnosis is, and if it’s terminal or not, and she’s taking the time to thank us.”
Twadelle and her husband both grew up on Martha’s Vineyard and moved to Boston after college, where she worked in the corporate world for 10 years.
“We realized we were spending half our time commuting and someone else was raising our children,” Twadelle said. “I took some time off, and that’s how this vision evolved, and then we wanted to get outside of the city.”
After moving to North Andover in 2000, Twadelle opened the shop in 2004 at 181 Canal St. in Lawrence, where she sold food, wine and gift baskets under the name Rose & Dove Gourmet Pantry.
“Then once the Gateway revitalization project got back-burnered and the (Duck) bridge closed, we figured we needed to find a new location,” she said.
Twadelle moved to Chickering Plaza in 2010, occupying a space that was four doors down from her current location and one quarter the size. She bought the larger space that she moved into, part of which used to be a karate studio, and that has insulated her from increases in rent.
She also changed her business model, turning from food to gifts, which was inspired partly by the experience of creating her own line of jewelry. In addition, Twadelle was convinced by the Great Recession of 2008 that she needed to sell gifts that everyone could afford.
“We wanted to make sure we had a good price point for people to come in and get a reasonably priced gift,” Twadelle said.
She stocks Rose & Dove at a trade show that is held in Atlanta each January, and still has a few last shipments coming in before she closes for good.
The strong relationships that Twadelle developed with vendors has translated into timely deliveries, which helped her weather recent supply chain issues.
“That helped set us apart from a lot of the small gift shops, because it was definitely challenging times,” Twadelle said.
Her challenges also included the Columbia Gas explosions in 2018, which left the store without heat for a few months, among other inconveniences.
But it was the pandemic that got Twadelle thinking about what her next chapter would be, and while she still hasn’t figured out what that is, she knows it starts in June.
“It took about two years to figure out, now is the time to do it and rip the band-aid off and make the decision, as bittersweet as it is,” Twadelle said. “I wish I knew what I was going to do. I’m excited to have the opportunity to not have to worry about here and managing this.”
Her mixed emotions have included knowing that she will miss her customers, some of whom called from California when they heard she was closing.
“I’ve had days when I’ve just gone home and cried, other days when I’m so happy that I had the opportunity to meet so many families and watch them grow over the years,” Twadelle said.
She also knows that she will particularly miss Alex Talbot, an employee with disabilities who has worked at Rose and Dove for four hours on Tuesdays for the past two years.
“She became our social media queen,” Twadelle said. “She would do our pick of the week. I want to try and put a video together of all of them throughout, because she’s so witty and just makes me laugh.”
They had a going away party for Talbot on Tuesday and gave her a cake, because she has a new job at Goldenseal Apothecary on Main Street.
“She’s working there on Wednesdays, so we did a little road trip over yesterday and we visited her,” Twadelle said. “She’s so lighthearted and happy, so I’m going to miss that part of it.”
