HAVERHILL — After being homeless for several years, 49-year-old Gesabel Feliciano wound up in the justice system after being charged with various drug offenses.
While serving time in jail and expressing a desire to turn her life around, she was accepted into the Women in Transition program in Salisbury. The pre-release re-entry program is run by the Essex County Sheriff's Department and is a sister program to the Correctional Alternative Center in Lawrence, a pre-release re-entry center for men that many refer to as "The Farm."
At the Salisbury center, Feliciano drew on crocheting skills she learned as a child to become the leader of a crocheting group. She's considered a role model for other women in the program, according to officials.
"Crocheting helps relax us and helps pass the time," said Feliciano, who is just a few months away from release. "Most of the girls at the center crochet too, and if they don't know how, I will teach them."
On Thursday, accompanied by Women in Transition program officials and Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, Feliciano brought 15 of her crocheted blankets to the D'Youville Center for Social Justice on Winter Street.
The center is operated by the nonprofit Emmaus Inc. in Haverhill, an organization that helps homeless people and those struggling with housing. The center serves as a small market for Emmaus families and also hosts various skill and self-esteem building workshops.
The afghans will be distributed to children and adults living in Emmaus housing.
Coppinger told Feliciano that her efforts are an acknowledgment of where she was and a credit to where she is going in life.
"At the Sheriff's Department, we're here to help and provide services, but it's up to the individual to take advantage of it and you have," he told Feliciano. "It's an honor to finally meet you."
The Women in Transition program was the first of its kind in the county, serving women with drug and alcohol addictions.
The program helps prepare women for life after incarceration by assisting them in obtaining the resources and skills they will need to successfully reintegrate into society. Various programs include individual and group counseling, education, employment, therapeutic crafts and community service assignments.
Feliciano, whose uncle is internationally-known music artist Jose Feliciano, says she wanted to help others who were like her as she prepares herself for a better life after incarceration.
She said officials at the Women in Transition program asked her if she would be interested in some form of community service, and she told them she wanted to do something to help people who are homeless, just like she was.
"With so many homeless, we didn't know where to start. So we asked the sheriff to select a place," she said. "We decided on Emmaus."
Denise Arnold, a volunteer and donation manager for Emmaus, said she was excited when officials with the Women in Transition program reached out to her.
"For me, when you have someone who is going through their own turmoil but still wants to help others — that's all the good in the world," she said.
Gretchen Arntz, director of philanthropy for Emmaus, thanked Feliciano for her donation.
"Through gratitude, we really move forward in life," she said. "This is your expression of gratitude and for paying it forward."