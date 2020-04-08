LAWRENCE — Sun slipped from behind the clouds as patients and staff at Lawrence General peeked from windows or stepped outside to witness the blessing of the hospital.
Craig Gibson, Roman Catholic chaplain at LGH, brought priests in from around the region for a Holy Week blessing.
“You could feel the love and energy in the crowd,” Gibson said. “It was such a great feeling.”
He said about 150 people gathered in the lobby, around the front entrance or watched from their rooms.
The Vicar Forane, who oversees priests in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, joined Deacon Steve Murphy of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Methuen and the Rev. Israel Rodriguez of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Lawrence for the ceremony.
The Rev. Chris Casey, pastor at Our Lady of Good Counsel, was scheduled to lead the service but was quarantined by his doctor after having been exposed to the coronavirus.
A truck from Lawrence Fire Department provided a dramatic backdrop while also donating its public address system.
“The church came to them. ...” Gibson said. “It was a reminder that God walks with us and is present within us. It was nice to be able to touch their hearts and give them a little slice of peace in the midst of this storm.”