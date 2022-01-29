Snow swirled as much as it fell Saturday, and it did both of those things at a good clip.
Winds that were gusting at 33 miles per hour at 12 p.m. at Lawrence Airport grabbed snow, which was light and fluffy in the 17-degree air, and sent it flying everywhere. The snow measured 4.5 inches at the airport at noon, and 12 to 18 inches were forecast for the whole day.
But even with the limited visibility that resulted, it was too early at that point to say whether Saturday’s highly anticipated storm could be classified as a blizzard. In Boston, it was officially declared a blizzard. Not that it really mattered.
The combination of high winds and swirling snow reduced visibility and created tough conditions for those who had to be out on the roads.
Andover Deputy Director of Public Works Carlos Jaquez said the storm posed a challenge for his crews.
“It makes it a lot harder,” he said. “We plow snow to the side of the road, and the wind comes back around and spreads it over the road again.”
There were between 110 and 115 pieces of equipment, between private contractors and the DPW’s own trucks, that were moving the snow off Andover’s roads.
“We started plowing at 8 a.m. and we’ve been flying around ever since,” Jaquez said.
His crews hadn’t encountered any tree limbs on the roads, but did come across a motorist whose car had spun out of control.
“We’re doing a pretty good job of keeping up with the storm,” Jaquez said. “By tomorrow around noon, everything should be cleared up.”
Dave Wholley, director of the Londonderry, N.H. Department of Public Works, said that visibility was a challenge as the snow picked up.
“We have 371 lane miles and 17 pieces of equipment to cover it,” he said. “We’re extremely busy. It takes a good four plus hours to get around the route, and when there’s visibility like this, it tends to slow things down.”
But Wholley said residents had been a big help by staying off the roads during the storm.
“We began around 6 a.m.,” he said. “It was a dusting in the overnight, but not a whole lot. We got the roads treated, and it started to build up around 9 a.m.”
Wholley said he had checked in with the DPW directors in Derry and Windham, and they also had about six inches of snow on the ground by mid-afternoon.
“They seem pretty much in the same boat we are,” he said.
Meteorologists said the storm wasn’t technically a blizzard.
“In order to be a blizzard, observations of a quarter mile or less visibility, and wind gusting over 35 miles per hour, have to be sustained for three hours,” said Kristie Smith of the National Weather Service in Norton.
But she said the storm was unfolding as the Weather Service had anticipated.
“In terms of the forecast, I think it’s still holding track,” she said, earlier in the day.
“The heaviest bands are starting to work their way into Middlesex and Essex counties now, with an accumulation rate of two inches per hour for the next three or four hours. The worst of it will wrap up at four o’clock, then the storm will pull away by 10 or 11 p.m. this evening.”
Compared to Wellfleet on Cape Cod and Nantucket Island, where gusts reached 82 mph and 74 mph respectively, the wind in the Merrimack Valley was less severe.
When asked at 2:30 p.m. if there had been any spinouts, crashes, or downed limbs in the storm, North Andover Police Department dispatcher Justin Lacolla said he had nothing to report.
“It’s been relatively quiet today,” he said. “Nothing out of the ordinary.”