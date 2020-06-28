LAWRENCE — One by one, the cars, SUVs and trucks passed Lisa O'Rourke and her daughter, Maggie, as they stood outside their South Lawrence home.
The "blue light convoy" was a show of respect and sympathy following the unexpected death of Brendan O'Rourke, 48.
A criminal investigator for Homeland Security, O'Rourke died May 31 in Washington, D.C., where he was sent for work. He tested negative for COVID-19, and is believed to have died from an undiagnosed medical condition, his wife said.
"It was so silent, so solemn," Lisa O'Rourke said of the convoy that wound through her neighborhood off Mount Vernon Street on June 12.
Some 140 vehicles carrying agents, officials and employees of the federal government participated. The convoy was so long that 15-year-old Maggie asked if the vehicles had gone around the neighborhood twice to honor her dad.
Brendan O'Rourke attended Wilmington public schools and Northern Essex Community College, and graduated from Northeastern University.
He worked for Homeland Security for more than 20 years, traveling all over the United States and Europe. While his job often took him away from home for unspecified reasons, sometimes for weeks at a time, he was always in contact with his wife and daughter.
"He always put his family first, no matter where he was in the world," his wife said.
During the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Brendan was in Washington, D.C. Lisa noted he called her 45 minutes after the attacks to tell her he was OK.
Since Brendan's death, Lisa said she's heard from people near and far about her husband's award-winning work.
"They will say, 'You don't know me, but I worked with your husband in Houston or New York City,''' Lisa said, explaining that they offer compliments about the kind of investigator and man Brendan was.
The couple first met in 1994 at the old Claddagh Pub on Essex Street in Lawrence. They were married for 21 years.
Their daughter, Maggie, attends Central Catholic High School in Lawrence. They had planned, after Maggie eventually went off to college, to downsize to a condo near the seacoast. But there would also be a home away from home for Brendan — he wanted to work his final five years on the job in Europe, Lisa said.
"We had our whole future planned," she said.
Lisa and Maggie attended a private funeral service for Brendan at Sacred Hearts Parish in Haverhill.
Lisa said she plans to have a celebration of life for her husband at a later time at the Irish Cottage in Methuen.
"He was a big Irish pub kind of guy ... a typical Irish Guinness guy,'' she said. "He loved his Guinness.''
Her future plans include starting a scholarship fund in her husband's name at Central Catholic for students pursuing careers in criminal justice.
