NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover has a new acting town manager.
Finance Director Lyne Savage has served as acting town manager since February, when Andrew Maylor resigned after he was appointed state comptroller. Savage was appointed to two 90-day terms as acting town manager pending the arrival of Maylor's successor.
Richard Vaillancourt, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said the law does not allow an acting town manager to serve for more than 180 days. The selectmen appointed Deputy Town Manager Denise Casey as acting town manager last Monday evening.
The selectmen appointed Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues as Maylor's successor June 24. She has been the town manager of Sudbury for the past four years and will begin her duties in North Andover on Sept. 16, according to Vaillancourt.
"Lyne did a great job," Vaillancourt said, noting she had to deal with the annual Town Meeting, then a special Town Meeting during her tenure. She has continued to perform her duties as finance director while directing the entire municipal government, he pointed out.
"She (Savage) served very well," Selectman Rosemary Connelly Smedile said. By handing off the responsibilities of acting town manager to Casey, Savage will get "a little bit of a break," Smedile said.
The town will be in good hands between now and Sept. 16, Smedile said. She described Casey as "very capable."
Casey was the assistant town manager and human resources director of Wilmington for more than two years before she began her current job last November.