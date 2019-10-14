Board finalizes makeup of recreation complex committee 

NORTH ANDOVER — A nine-member committee will advise Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues on the operation of the recreation complex to build between North Andover Middle and Atkinson Elementary schools.
Selectmen decided last week that the Recreation Complex Advisory Committee will be comprised of two residents who live within 300 to 600 feet of the facility, a member of the Middle School Fields Improvement Committee, representatives from the schools, Police Department, Division of Public Works and Senior Center, the town's youth and recreation director, and the school athletics director or his designee.
The project is a controversial one. Although Town Meeting approved the recreation complex in 2018 and local officials hoped to begin construction this past spring, it has been stalled by two lawsuits filed by neighbors.
One of the suits, pending in Superior Court, objects to the use of Community Preservation money to pay for the project.
The other suit, filed in the Land Court, challenges the Planning Board's decision to approve the project. The board voted 4-1 in favor of the complex April 2.
The neighbors object to having lights from the complex shining into their homes and the use of artificial turf.
The recreation complex is slated to include two playgrounds, one for children ages 2 to 5, the other for 5- to 12-year-olds; an amphitheater for performing arts, school and community activities; two fields with artificial turf that can be used for various sports and outdoor activities; a multipurpose court for street hockey, volleyball, tennis, pickle ball and other games; a basketball half court; an exercise half court; a half mile walking trail with rest stations; a picnic area, and a court for bocce and shuffleboard.
Selectmen will appoint advisory committee members and Youth and Recreation Director Rick Gorman will chair the committee.
The committee is charged with advising the town manager about permitting, hours of operation, lighting, maintenance and complaints from the people who live near the facility.
Town officials have said the complex will be available for residents of all ages.
The bulk of the financing for the complex — $6 million — is expected to come from the town's Community Preservation Fund. The total cost is estimated at $8.75 million.
The rest of the financing is to be provided by the town's general fund and private donations.