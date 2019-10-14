Board finalizes makeup of recreation complex committee 

AMANDA SABGA/Staff photo Selectmen decided a nine-member committee will advise Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues on the operation of the controversial recreation complex project between North Andover Middle and Atkinson Elementary schools. From left, North Andover neighbors Janine McEvoy, Steve and Margaret Legal, Tina Silverio and Mary Lou Pelczar will all be affected the project and object to it. 3/29/19