ANDOVER — Select Board member Laura Gregory said she is unhappy with the outcome of an investigation conducted by a third party for the town, which concluded that an incident involving an off-duty fire lieutenant and a Dominican woman was not racially motivated.
"I am disappointed in the investigation. It seems to have focused entirely on the intent of the individual involved and it appears to me from the information that I have on this that this is a textbook example of implicit racism," Gregory said. "And the idea of implicit racism is that you don't realize you are doing it. I am pleased that we have begun a process to address these issues and that there will be more training."
In the wake of the incident, the town is requiring the Fire Department to take part in “a comprehensive training program that focuses on implicit bias and cultural sensitivity."
Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said he's looking forward that.
“This has certainly been a learning experience,'' Mansfield said in a recent press release. "As public safety professionals it is our natural tendency to serve the public but we need to balance our desire to serve with the realities that not every resident is comfortable with our presence. Notwithstanding the results of the investigation, I know that our organization is not immune to implicit bias and I look forward to training in this area as it will be beneficial to our members.”
Though the lieutenant has been exonerated, Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, Mansfield and members of the Select Board will not confirm his name, saying it is a "personnel matter."
The town hired Discrimination and Harassment Solutions to conduct the investigation led by attorney Regina Ryan, founder and president of the firm. When contacted for comment Ryan said the town would need to give her approval to make a statement.
The incident in question took place June 3, when Andover resident Gabby Batista, a 19-year-old dark-skinned Dominican woman, captured an off-duty fire lieutenant on camera as he was parked in his black Chevy Tahoe in her family's driveway on Beacon Street.
The man is heard saying in the video, which has almost 30,000 views on Twitter, “I just wanted to make sure someone wasn’t stealing something” after seeing Batista take mail from her own mailbox.
This raised concerns that he questioned what Batista was doing in the neighborhood and opening the mailbox because she is dark skinned.
The lieutenant was placed on paid administrative leave from the Fire Department within 24 hours of the incident being reported to town officials, Flanagan's release states. He has since returned to work.
Yet, Select Board members Gregory and Dan Koh took issue with the conclusions of the investigation Monday night.
"I believe implicit bias is real and I have great respect for the firefighters of the town and the work they do to keep us all safe," Koh said.
"But this conversation isn't about firefighters, it's about creating an inclusive Andover where people of all backgrounds feel safe and respected," he continued. "It's hard to explain unless you have felt it yourself, but the feelings that come with being made to feel different or an outsider in your own community — it's crushing, it's devastating, it's infuriating."
Andover Fire Rescue will begin their implicit bias training this month.