NORTH ANDOVER — The sale of flavored tobacco products may be outlawed in North Andover.
The town might also limit the number of businesses that are authorized to sell tobacco.
The Board of Health, which raised the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes and other tobacco products in North Andover to 21 in 2015, is considering these additional regulations.
Board members discussed the proposed new regulations Thursday evening. Regarding a possible cap on the number of stores selling tobacco products, Dr. Frank MacMillan, chairman of the Board of Health, said, "More easy access promotes greater use."
More smokers, he added, means more people suffering from lung cancer, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other illnesses.
Health Director Brian LaGrasse estimated there are now 17 establishments in North Andover that are licensed to sell tobacco products.
As for flavored tobacco, MacMillan said these products are marketed to encourage young people to smoke. Adults, he said, are less likely to be attracted by flavored cigarettes, cigars or chewing tobacco.
The Board of Health will likely hold a public hearing on the proposed new tobacco regulations Sept. 26 at Town Hall. Notices will be sent to retail establishments and advertisements will alert the public, LaGrasse said.