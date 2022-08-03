LAWRENCE — From ice cream and identification kits to canine presentations and fire trucks, the city’s National Night Out gathering offered something for everyone.
The annual event is held so residents can get to know first responders, local officials and neighbors. Officially, it’s considered a going away party for crime and drugs.
Hundreds attended National Night Out, held Monday night at the Abe Bashara Boathouse, located at 1 Eaton St. on the south bank of the Merrimack River.
Lawrence police were there passing out free ice cream from the department’s ice cream truck, which is regularly used in city neighborhoods for community engagement.
The Lawrence police boat was in the water. On land, K-9 officer Magnus and his handler, Officer Carlos Aguirre, were part of demonstrations. Lawrence firefighters brought two trucks to the boathouse and the Molly Bish Foundation provided identification kits for kids.
The event was sponsored by the Lawrence Neighborhood Association Partnership, the city of Lawrence, the Greater Lawrence Community Boating Program, Lawrence police and fire and the Lawrence/Methuen Community Coalition.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.