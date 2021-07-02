LAWRENCE — In the fall of 2018 the ink was barely dry on Spicket River Brewery's operating agreement when natural gas explosions and fires rocked Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, resulting in people being thrown out of their homes and businesses, some for months.
The brewery hadn't opened yet, but was under construction, which came largely to a halt, according to co-owner and manager John Cornejo.
Then came the COVID-19 crisis in March 2020. The brewery shut down for a month before pivoting to retail sales to restaurants and liquor stores.
Cornejo also lost his 48-year-old brother to the coronavirus.
Despite all the adversity, Spicket River Brewery has survived, serving up homemade beer and a farm-to-table menu, along with shining a spotlight on local arts and culture.
Cornejo, a smiling, energetic Dominican and Ecuadorian man who grew up in Lawrence, said he is the first Latino brewery owner in Massachusetts.
"If you think of the all the obstacles we've been through so far, we've already been through the worst," said Cornejo, 41, a 1997 Central Catholic High School graduate.
"Being from Lawrence, we are dealt adversity all the time," he added. "We came up through the gas crisis and stayed steady through Covid."
With a large outdoor patio and courtyard seating, Spicket River Brewery has flourished in its location in a former textile mill at 56 Island St.
Colorful murals adorn the area. An upside-down canoe hangs inside the brewery's entrance. Outside, an old rowboat that was fished out of the Merrimack River has been upcycled — repainted mint-green and transformed into a fountain.
A small outdoor stage was built to showcase live, local music performances.
Next to it there's a large viewing screen, on which the brewery features sporting events and movies outdoors. In June Cornejo featured Disney's "Finding Nemo," "In the Heights," a musical with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and just this past Saturday, "Paris is Burning," a documentary focusing on "the lives of queer BIPOC in New York City in the 1980s."
Cornejo recently unveiled a fire table at the brewery, a memorial to his late brother, Michael.
The birth of the Spicket River Brewery stretches back to a garage on Tower Hill where Cornejo first started making craft beer in 2010. He pursued a college degree in criminal justice and abnormal psychology, but beer is where he found his niche, he said. And he longed to go beyond the Corona and Presidente beer he was accustomed to drinking.
That desire, he said, led to the birth of Spicket River's signature beers, which include Bodega Juice, Agua de Oro and Fresca.
"I fell in love in with the brewing culture and I needed to share that with my community," he said.
As for the name, the Spicket River was a place he grew up playing and fishing in.
Cornejo's business partner, Joe Errico, has worked in the technology industry in Lawrence for the past decade. The two met "through the community" and quickly combined creative and business efforts.
Cornejo said he made the beer and then Errico stepped in "and believed in me."
"He makes sure we don't go broke," said Cornejo, noting Errico helped him incorporate a food truck into the brewery.
According to Errico, the truck makes them "a mobile kitchen and taps" that can venture from Lawrence into other communities.
"We sell out and we are from Lawrence," Cornejo said.
Spicket River Brewery also fosters strong partnerships with a host of nonprofits, including Elevated Thought, the Clean River Project and Groundworks Lawrence. And, Cornejo said, he's still wide open to partnering with other nonprofits.
The menu is fueled by local farms including Pleasant Valley and Smolak and Mann's Orchard.
"It's all handled locally," Cornejo explained. "I always want to showcase local everything so we can be the forefront of Lawrence."
Heading into its third year, Spicket River Brewery never held a grand opening.
"We need an introduction to the community," Cornejo said. "We have been quiet for too long."
He said he expects the brewery will grow and expand.
"But we are always going to have a presence here," he said. "We want this to be a pillar of the community."
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.