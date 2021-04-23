ANDOVER — A woman's body was pulled from the Merrimack River Tuesday and later identified as a Lowell woman who had been missing since Jan. 18.
At approximately 12:45 p.m. Andover police and EMS responded to a report of a female body on the shoreline in the vicinity of Ravens Bluff, a subdivision off River Road.
The body was removed from the water by the Andover Fire Department, taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and later identified as Kimberly Kelly-Oberhauser, 56.
Lowell police have been investigating her disappearance since Jan. 18.
Lowell police posted a missing person poster to Facebook, saying the woman was last seen in Lowell around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 18, driving a 2016 black Range Rover.
On Jan. 22, her Range Rover was spotted by the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing in the Merrimack River across from Regatta Field in Lowell.
The matter remains under investigation pending an autopsy.