LONDONDERRY — The community’s traditional celebration every August looked a bit scaled down this year due to coronavirus concerns.
But that didn’t stop those who love to run from coming out Saturday to participate in the Boot Scootin’ Boogie 5K race in town, a popular Old Home Day event.
The race, along with a beer garden featuring area breweries and businesses, was part of only a handful of Old Home Day events held this year due to the pandemic.
Millennium Running hosted the race. Other events taking place Saturday included a virtual history program presented by the Londonderry Historical Society and evening fireworks, displayed over the Londonderry skies as people sat safely distanced to watch.
Earlier this year, a new committee was put in place to organize the celebration, held in Londonderry for more than 100 years. Popular events like the parade, Senior Night, Kidz Night, and booths on the Common were deemed too risky to be held due to virus concerns this year.