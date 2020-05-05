METHUEN — With the sun beaming down on a warm, spring Saturday last weekend, teachers, administrators and volunteers clad in face masks and rubber gloves combed city streets planting signs in the front yards of graduating seniors. They wanted to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of the students who likely will not have a regular ceremony due to the coronavirus crisis.
The event was organized by the Methuen High School Boosters Club, along with teachers, coaches and administrators. And it was a big hit with students and volunteers alike, said Jackie Rubino, an English teacher and softball coach who passed out some of the signs.
"It was awesome," she said. "I saw a bunch of kids on the softball team. They were all so excited to get their signs. They all came outside. I don't think they knew we were going to hand-deliver them. They were surprised. All the teachers were excited, too. We miss them."
Organizer Jason Symmes, a math teacher, class advisor and golf and lacrosse coach, agreed.
"Even from a distance, it was nice to see them," Symmes said of the students he has taught or coached over the last four years. "They were players from the golf team, kids in my classes, lacrosse players."
The seniors themselves were all smiles as cars drove up, horns blaring. Symmes said there were 21 groups of people driving around, each carrying 15 signs. He said the organizers tried to match the volunteers with the students, so that the seniors would be able to see their favorite teachers or coaches.
"We connected all the names to the volunteers and tried to connect kids to people they knew," he said. "It made for a little more work. But at end of day, it wasn't just some random teacher showing up, but a coach, a teacher or a guidance counselor they knew."
Symmes said he began working with Boosters Club President Bill Bryant a month or so ago on the project, which started off with the sale of Methuen Rangers flags Symmes had once sold as a fund-raiser for the lacrosse team.
He said his original idea was to sell the rest of the flags to the seniors as a way of showing school spirit in such an odd year, when the pandemic has canceled all classes, spring sports, senior activities and even, possibly, in-person graduation.
After Bryant got involved, it grew beyond the flags into the signs.
The Boosters would pay for the signs after students ordered them online. The first order came in for 309 out of 450 graduating seniors. The sign-up continues, Symmes said, and another delivery will be made this weekend for other seniors who want signs in their yards.