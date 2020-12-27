The world was shutting down in the final weeks of Ashley Santana's pregnancy when she was carrying her second child.
She gave birth to her son Eli on April 9 near the start of the pandemic. A few difficult months of isolation followed, coupled with medical issues for her infant that were hard to solve because services were limited by the community health crisis.
"It was a crazy couple of months," said Santana, who lives in Salem, New Hampshire, with her husband, Edwin, and their two children.
"I went through the anxiety of having the baby when everything was shutting down, and then he had lip and tongue ties," she said of a condition Eli was born with which restricted his tongue's range of motion. It involved a band of tissue that connected the tip of the tongue to the floor of the mouth.
Santana, who was the main caregiver for her two children while her husband was working outside their home, found a pediatric dentist about 45 minutes away who was still open despite the pandemic. She made multiple trips there for weeks for her son to get corrective surgeries. The process was made more difficult because pandemic rules kept her from being with Eli during the procedures.
"It was scary ... because I couldn't go in the room with him," Santana said, explaining the dental office rules.
It all paid off. Months later, Eli is happy and chunky — and Santana has maintained her sanity.
Having a baby during the pandemic is different for each family, and medical protocols driven by the health crisis control the experience at local hospitals. Hospitals limit the number of people who can be with a woman when she gives birth. At Lawrence General Hospital, each woman can have only one support person with her.
Those limitations can have a benefit, however. Parents gain more time to bond with their newborns, and families have more access to hospital support, said Laura Federico, director of maternal health at Lawrence General.
Before entering the hospital to give birth, moms and their partners are tested for COVID-19. They must wear masks at all times in the hospital, except the mother when she is giving birth. The wide majority of moms are staying healthy despite the pandemic, health officials said.
"Pregnant women ... do their own quarantining, so we aren't seeing the same uptick (in COVID-19 cases) as we are with the general public," Federico said.
Some maternity wards have made big changes in recent months. If a new mother tests positive for COVID-19 at Lawrence General, for example, she is not separated from her baby, Federico said. Instead, the hospital staff helps the mom take extra precautions such as washing her hands frequently and wearing a mask while she is breast-feeding, Federico said.
After Santana brought baby Eli home after giving birth at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, months passed before she decided to visit with relatives. Being home alone each day with the children — Eli and his now 3-year-old brother, Kai — could be lonely, she said, but she stayed connected with friends and family through social media. Talking on the phone and communicating through Facetime helped.
"I tried to do something every day for myself and my kids to keep us all connected in some ways — crafts, baking, letting them making a mess," Santana said. "Some of the stuff that would matter before (the pandemic) doesn't really matter now. You just want to make sure everyone is happy and healthy."
Santana is also keeping a hand-written book to document this crazy time for her sons. It will allow her to share the family's personal pandemic story with the kids when they are older.
These days, Santana's mother-in-law takes care of the children because Santana is back to work as a special education teacher and her husband continues working in the food service industry.
And hospitals like Lawrence General continue their work, Federico said, ensuring they can accommodate the expected increase of "quarantine babies" in the near future.