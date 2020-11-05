NORTH ANDOVER — A box truck attempting to take a left turn onto Great Pond Road from Route 125 around 1:15 p.m. Thursday struck a vehicle, causing the truck's fuel tank to rupture, police say.
According to North Andover Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds, the crash took place when one lane of traffic stopped to allow the truck to take the left turn, but another did not.
There were no injuries, according to police.
Foulds said this kind of accident happens all the time on four lane roads like Route 125.
"You see this a lot when you have four lanes with two lanes heading north and two lanes heading south," Foulds explained.
Foulds said that following the crash the Massachusetts Highway Department was on scene for safety purposes, to cone off the area and help divert traffic.
The state's Department of Environmental Protection will be cleaning up the scene because the box truck's fuel tank ruptured near Lake Cochichewick, North Andover's source for drinking water.
Foulds said at around 1:50 p.m. that traffic on Route 125 near the Great Pond Road exit was reduced to one lane heading north and there may be more closures when the DEP reports to the scene to clean up.