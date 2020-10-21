SALEM — An 11-year-old boy was found safe in Woburn Wednesday afternoon after police say his father did not bring him back home to Salem Tuesday evening following a pre-arranged visit.
Salem police and state police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in finding 40-year-old Anthony Lonano Sr., posting his photo on social media, along with a photo of the Toyota Camry Lonano was believed to be driving.
Woburn police spotted the Camry and pulled it over by the intersection of Main and Kirby streets.
Lonano Sr. has shared custody of his son. He was supposed to bring the boy back home by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Salem police said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident and whether charges will be filed against Lonano.