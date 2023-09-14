LAWRENCE — A 14-year-old boy was "tracked down" and charged with the murder of Angie Aristy, 19, on Howard Street last week, authorities said.
Despite his age, Jobe Santiago is being prosecuted as an adult by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker. His arraignment is expected Thursday in Lawrence District Court.
A second juvenile, age 15, was charged with assault with intent to rob in connection with the murder. Tucker did not release the name of that juvenile, who is expected to be arraigned in juvenile court which is not open to the public or press.
Santiago was arrested Wednesday by a combination law enforcement officers, including state troopers that specialize in finding and arresting fugitives, state police detectives, and Lawrence and Lowell police officers.
Aristy was murdered Sept. 6 in the vicinity of 300 Howard St.
Lawrence police received a 911 call that night for shots fired. Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and subsequently died from her injuries, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates. A full report will appear in Friday's online and print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.