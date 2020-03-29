Twelve-year-old Drake Tarlow keeps a busy schedule.
“I love to play tennis. I love to ski a lot and I have this new interest in basketball,” said the Pike School seventh-grader who holds a second-degree black belt in karate. "But school work always comes first."
“Totally typical kid,” said Drake’s mom, Dana.
For the last few months, this typical kid has been exercising his selfless side, donating time and money to a charitable organization called Birthday Wishes. The non-profit, which operates out of Natick, brings birthday parties to kids in homeless shelters and transitional living facilities — but the coronavirus has blown out the candles of any on-site celebrations for the foreseeable future.
"It is in the interest of the health and safety of our partners and stakeholders ... that we will not be delivering our program during the month of April," said Lisa Vasiloff, executive director and co-founder of Birthday Wishes. "If we can't do our usual parties, at the very least we'll plan on delivering our birthday boxes for the month of May."
As a Birthday Wishes volunteer, Drake puts together what the organization calls a Birthday-in-a-Box. The company distributes 200 ready-made boxes every month. Each box contains a cake pan, cake mix, frosting, plates, utensils and napkins — the basic elements of a birthday party — and costs about $20 to assemble.
“I’ve always had big birthday parties with all my friends,” said Drake, an only child who lives in Salem, New Hampshire. “It was really shocking when I discovered that some people don’t celebrate birthdays at all.”
Drake's family attends Temple Emanuel in Andover. With a bar mitzvah birthday of his own arriving in April, Drake searched for a charity that could make a huge impact. Drake's mother said part of the bar mitzvah is making sure to do good deeds for your community, so picking the right charity was important.
“We went through a lot of different choices, but this one just struck me,” said Drake. “I don’t know how to explain it, but it was a feeling that I had that I wanted to do this.”
“Drake is why we exist,” Vasiloff said of Birthday Wishes, which has been helping children celebrate their special day since 2005. “He’s what personifies our organization.”
Fortunately, Drake has a solid network of support to help fund his cause, from his karate dojo to his Pike School classmates.
“I posted it on Instagram and a bunch of my friends from school decided they wanted to donate,” Drake said. “They’ve been really helpful.”
Each day, Drake chips away here and there, assembling one Birthday-in-a-Box at a time. His original goal was to make 33 boxes, but thanks to some generous donations he more than doubled that output.
“The neat thing about this project is that you don’t just go and collect the money and you’re done,” Dana Tarlow said. “You have to manage the inventory, know how much you’re spending and where to shop for certain things.”
Gov. Charlie Baker's recent order closing all non-essential businesses has narrowed Drake's options of where he can purchase birthday box items.
"We are currently looking at Amazon, Walmart and other online options to buy the products at a good price," said Drake. "Since each box can be built for about $20, we are setting up a Venmo account and also considering PayPal for donations."
Drake said he envisions making boxes for another year and a half or even longer before trying his hand at another worthwhile cause.
"I could still see donating to this one," Drake said, "even if I end up doing something else."
"I didn't want it to be an obligation, but I wanted him to understand the importance of this as a lifelong goal of giving,” Drake's mom said. “It’s cooler than I ever thought.”
Drake is determined to keep making boxes despite the obstacles put in his path by the coronavirus crisis. He'll continue posting on social media to get the word out to family and friends, he said.
"We know it's hard for people to donate right now, so even a dollar or two helps put these birthday boxes together," said Drake. "More than ever it could still put a smile on kids' faces."
Birthday Wishes is accepting cash donations and other in-kind support. For more information, go to www.birthdaywishes.org.