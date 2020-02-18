The decision of the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to help deal with a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits has shocked and saddened most people – especially those who have benefited from Scouting.
Boy Scout leaders in Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley say the National Council's bankruptcy will not impact local troops and programs.
Jay Garee, Scout executive for the Daniel Webster Council, which oversees Boy Scout troops in New Hampshire, issued the following statement: "Daniel Webster Council, BSA has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there is no change to the local Scouting experience.
"The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The Daniel Webster Council – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in New Hampshire – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council."
The National Council of the Boy Scouts’ finances have been strained in recent years by declining membership and sex-abuse settlements.
The number of youths taking part in scouting has dropped below 2 million, down from a peak of more than 4 million during the 1970s.
While the National Council is filing for bankruptcy to survive, the organization has encouraged victims to come forward.
Bankruptcy will enable the organization to put existing abuse cases on hold for now and continue operating. But ultimately the national organization could be forced to sell some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims' fund that could top $1 billion.
The Boy Scouts estimated 1,000 to 5,000 victims will seek compensation.
"The BSA encourages victims to come forward to file a claim as the bankruptcy process moves forward,” said a statement from the organization.
Several local Scout leaders emphasized that many of the alleged acts of abuse happened more than 30 years ago. The current rules of conduct for camping trips and other activities are much stricter than they were in the 20th century, they say.
For example, at least two adult leaders must be with Boy Scouts at all times, noted Donald Bulens, scoutmaster of Troop 77 of Andover. Even an email from a scoutmaster to a member of his troop must be copied to his parents or at least one other Scout leader, he said. Scout leaders must undergo training on protecting children and reference checks are required for any adult who wants to take a leadership position in a troop, he added.
The National Council sent the following message to the organization's members:
"Today, the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue to carry out Scouting’s mission for years to come."
The message was signed by Jim Turley, national chair; Ellie Morrison, national commissioner; and Roger Mosby, president and chief executive officer of the Boy Scouts of America. The statement also asserted that "Scouting is safer now than ever before. Approximately 90% of the pending and asserted claims against the BSA relate to abuse that occurred more than 30 years ago. ... The safety of children in our programs is the BSA’s absolute top priority ... one instance of abuse is one too many. That’s precisely why over many years we’ve developed some of the strongest expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization."
"It's not a good thing," Brian Lobao, camping chairman of the Spirit of Adventure Council, which oversees troops in Essex, Middlesex and Suffolk counties in Massachusetts, said of the bankruptcy filing and the allegations that led up to it. He expressed confidence, however, that Scouting will "emerge stronger" from the crisis.
The curriculum of Scouting – getting outdoors, learning leadership and survival skills, the strong emphasis on service – "is more important to this generation than it was to ours," he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.