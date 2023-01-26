SALEM, Mass. — "He killed her."
Ethan Rosa, son of domestic violence murder victim Wanda Rosa, testified he saw his father, Emilio DeLarosa, push his mother down, grab her and strangle her on Sept. 12, 2016.
Rosa was just 4 years old and had been lying in bed with his mother at their Methuen apartment when it happened, he said.
DeLarosa had asked his mother for her credit card. When she said, 'No,' DeLarosa became mad, the boy testified Thursday.
"I was trying to pull him off her," said Rosa, now age 11 and a fifth-grader in Lawrence. But he said DeLarosa "killed her" and then brought him outside to his car.
Rosa's neighbors from Tudor Street also testified Thursday, the opening day of DeLarosa's trial, saying they heard young Ethan saying "Daddy, no. Daddy, no. Please Daddy no."
DeLaRosa is charged with Rosa's first-degree murder and for violating a restraining order Rosa had against him. His trial started Thursday in Salem Superior Court after several days of jury selection. Judge Salim Tabit is presiding over the trial.
A first degree murder conviction carries the penalty of life in prison without parole.
In her opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall said it was DeLarosa's relatives who asked Methuen police to check on Rosa that morning. The couple was known to have a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship.
Rosa was found on the floor of her apartment, strangled, with a comforter over her.
MacDougall noted Rosa was a "mother, sister, daughter and friend." While caring for her son, she had been training for a new job.
After killing Rosa and dropping Ethan with relatives that morning, DeLarosa fled to New York, Miami, San Diego and Los Angeles where he finally found work installing hardwood floors, MacDougall said.
When he was captured by authorities nearly a year later, DeLarosa "admitted he killed Wanda Rosa, that he strangled her to death in front of her little boy," MacDougall said.
"He will tell you what he saw," said MacDougall of Ethan Rosa, in her opening statement.
Defense attorney Aviva Jeruchim described the couple's relationship as "toxic."
"They should have never been together," said Jeruchim, in her opening statement Thursday morning.
She said prior to the attack, DeLarosa had seen a letter to Rosa from an inmate at a Massachusetts jail. The letter referred to Rosa having doubts about who her son's father was. The writer urged her to discuss this with DeLarosa, Jeruchim said.
DeLarosa viewed this as "the ultimate act of betrayal," she said.
The defense attorney admitted DeLarosa put his "hands around her throat and strangled her." But he did so "in the moment," she said, and not out of something he planned.
After waiting an hour or two, DeLarosa then took Ethan to his mother's house and then "he just left."
Jeruchim said while he was eventually found in California, "he had no plan."
"This is a tragic, tragic event," she said.
She said she will ask the jury to convict DeLarosa but not of first-degree murder but the lesser charge of manslaughter.
"It was a moment when he felt completely betrayed," Jeruchim said.
The trial will resume Monday.
