SALEM, Mass. — The prosecutor point-blank asked Emilio Delarosa if he killed his 29-year-old girlfriend just steps away from a bed they shared.
“You killed Wanda Rosa?” asked Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall.
“I’m responsible. That’s correct,” DeLarosa replied.
DeLarosa, of Lawrence, took the stand Wednesday afternoon as the lone defense witness in his first-degree murder trial in Salem Superior Court.
His defense attorneys acknowledge the crime occurred at Rosa’s 5 Tudor St. apartment in Methuen in 2016. But they contend DeLarosa committed manslaughter not murder.
“I wasn’t aware of what I was doing at the time,” he said.
Jurors could begin deliberations Thursday.
If convicted of first-degree murder, DeLarosa faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
On the stand Wednesday afternoon, DeLarosa testified that on Sept. 12, 2016, he and Rosa argued in the middle of the night after he questioned her about a letter in her belongings from another man. The letter, which was four years old, came from a jail inmate saying Rosa had questioned who her son’s father was.
DeLarosa said he’d submitted to a DNA test that showed Ethan Rosa was 99.9 percent his child.
But due to infertility issues in his past, DeLarosa testified he was anxious and troubled by the letter. When Rosa arrived home that night, he didn’t immediately question her about the letter. “It was in the back of my mind,” he said.
“I don’t know what I was feeling. I was numb. I felt empty, betrayed, all kinds of feelings,” said DeLarosa, dressed in a blue, three-piece suit, white dress shirt and blue-and-white tie.
He, Rosa and their son, Ethan, then age 4, all slept in the same bed that night. After Rosa got up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, DeLarosa questioned her about the letter he found.
“I asked her if she was truly confused about who Ethan’s father was,” said DeLarosa, answering questions posed by defense attorney Aviva Jeruchim.
“Right there, things went south completely,” he said of Rosa’s reaction.
As the two argued, DeLarosa testified that he just “snapped,” grabbed Rosa by the throat and started choking her. The next thing he remembers is his son, Ethan, “holding my hand, asking me to stop,” he said.
He denies that he’d planned to hurt Rosa.
Afterward, as Rosa lay unresponsive, DeLarosa testified that he tried to wake her up, held her hand and stayed next to her.
But he did not dial 911 or try to get help for Rosa, he admitted during cross examination by MacDougall.
DeLarosa eventually left Rosa’s apartment, taking Ethan with him, and went to the Lawrence home his mother and sister shared.
“Do you know if she was alive when you left?” Jeruchim asked.
“I didn’t to be honest with you,” he replied.
DeLarosa told his mother and sister Rosa was “gone” and asked them to check on her. They went to Methuen police and asked for a wellness check at Rosa’s apartment. She was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at Holy Family Hospital.
Meanwhile, DeLarosa said he fled the area, first taking a bus to New York, then Miami followed by Los Angeles. He had some money but he did not take his passport with him.
“I just kept hopping on different buses,” said DeLarosa, noting he even contemplated heading over the southern border into Mexico.
He met a man in the Los Angeles area who offered him a job. Nearly a year later, he was arrested while working in Patterson, California, and returned to Massachusetts to face the murder charge.
DeLarosa on Wednesday previously admitted to lying in court. He’d pleaded guilty previously and been sentenced to prison for four years for beating, strangling and kidnapping Rosa.
“You didn’t do any of those things you were accused of?” asked Jeruchim.
“That’s correct,” DeLarosa answered.
Under cross examination by MacDougall, DeLarosa said he had never told Rosa “you should have finished what you started?”
“That’s not true,” DeLarosa said.
Relatives of both Rosa and DeLarosa sat on opposite sides of the courtroom gallery Wednesday.
