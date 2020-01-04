Boys & Girls Club has new board members

LAWRENCE — Seth Kipp of North Andover and Samantha Sullivan of Melrose were elected as board members at the recent annual meeting of the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence.
According to the club's Executive Director Markus Fischer, board members serve as the governing body of the organization, providing guidance and oversight to ensure the ability to provide critical programs focusing on academic success, healthy lifestyles and community involvement for nearly 4,000 youth members.
“We are grateful for the important contributions of time, broad experience and perspective by these Merrimack Valley leaders for the benefit of our kids,” Fischer said.
Kipp holds a law degree from Harvard Law School and a bachelor's degree from Tufts University. He is assistant general counsel at Watts Water Technologies in North Andover, whose charitable initiatives have included donating dozens of bikes, helmets and locks to youth members at the Boys & Girls Club.
“I am excited and grateful for this opportunity to serve the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence as a director,” said Kipp, who also speaks Spanish. “I hope to contribute however I can to the club’s continued growth and success in providing impactful and supportive programs to its members.”
Sullivan is community relations manager at Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems in Tewksbury, a longtime club supporter. Raytheon engineers founded and run the Girl Lab! STEM club for middle school girls, lead the annual Girl Day as part of National Engineers Week and donate and fill 500 backpacks with supplies for club kids every September.
“I’ve seen the exceptional programming the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence offers to help kids reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens,” said Sullivan, who has been a member of the club's Strategic Advisory Council for the past year. She holds a bachelor's degree from Emerson College.
“I want to continue to see the club flourish,” she added. “And I am excited to join a team of supportive, caring leaders in our community.”