HAVERHILL — The Bradford Common Outdoor Music Series returns with its first show on Friday, July 7, featuring Frankie Boy & The Blues Express with opening act David Stuart, Tyler & Henery. All performances are on Friday evenings from 6 to 8:15 p.m., are family friendly, and are sponsored by the First Church of Christ.
Other performances are David Spaulding & The Double Edge Blues Band on July 14 with opening act Scotty Ray Clark, Michael Cataldo, and Wayne Benham; Johnny B & The Surprise on July 21 with opening act Alan Foucault; Nate Perry & The Ragged Company on July 28 with opening act Steve Pearson and Blind Willy; Paul Prue & The Delta Kings on Aug. 4 with opening act Eddie Felker, and My Devine on Aug. 11 with opening act Liam Foley. Rain date is Aug. 18. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.
For more information contact Paul Prue at 978-590-2119.
Summer concert series planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens will host a summer concert series in the gardens. Each concert will feature various beer and food vendors. Outside food and drink are prohibited. Please bring your own chairs and bug spray if desired.
Here is the schedule of events: July 7, Vibe Check; July 14, Catnip Junkies; July 21, Boston Baked Blues; July 28, Portrait in Jazz; Aug. 4, Southern Rail; Aug. 11, Koliba; Aug. 18, Los Sugar Kings, and Aug. 25, North River Music. Refunds must be requested within seven days of the event.
For tickets and details on each concert visit online at tinyurl.com/5n7nevew.
Essex Art Center to hold annual block party
LAWRENCE — Essex Art Center at 56 Island St. will present its third annual block party, Fiesta en la calle, on Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.
The event will include live music, dancing, games, art activities, and ice cream and starts at 11 a.m. with family-friendly programming, including a participatory dance session with Izizwe Dance Studio. Performances, curated by Lawrence musician Felipe Collazo, feature Ray Liriano, Veronica Robles, and Los Negros De La Rumba.
Local nonprofits and businesses will have information about their programs and cuisine. Indoors, an inclusive art show and sale will highlight the work of professional artists and youth artists, many exhibiting and selling their works for the first time. Proceeds from artwork sales benefit the artists and support Essex Art Center’s free and reduced-cost programming.
Events planned by Destination Downtown
HAVERHILL — Destination Downtown Haverhill is presenting a variety of events now though October intended to bring people together and highlight Haverhill’s historic downtown. This community-led partnership of residents and nonprofit organizations is committed to the commerce and culture of Haverhill’s historic downtown.
The Tasty Awards celebrate Haverhill restaurants and recognize some of the city’s most revered restaurant professionals and are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. with location to be announced.
Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus, an annual festival featuring live music, a classic cars show, the Kids Zone, local foods, and fireworks over the Merrimack River is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Washington Street and Riverfront Park. Visit riverruckus.com.
The next Haverhill Art Walk, an outdoor and indoor art event hosted in local businesses, forgotten alleyways, and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations and performances is scheduled for Sept. 30 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the downtown Riverfront Cultural District. Visit creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk.
