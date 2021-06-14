LAWRENCE — Not even a pandemic can keep these special athletes down.
The coronavirus crisis may have paused the Lawrence School Day Games in 2020, but this year, 35 determined athletes were ready and willing to lace up their sneakers to bring the 27-year tradition sponsored by the Special Olympics back to Lawrence High School.
And play games they did.
Students from Lawrence High came together on the school’s track late last month to compete in the sprinting competitions, the long jump, tennis ball throw, and turbo javelin, fulfilling the Special Olympics athletes' oath to be “brave in the attempt.”
Fifteen additional student athletes joined in the fun over Zoom, organizers said.
“I had a great time and it was nice to be outside,” Mya Estrella Diaz said.
While crowds in 2019 were much larger — 800 athletes from surrounding communities took part — this year organizers limited the event to just Lawrence High students. That didn’t deter from the enjoyment.
“It was a fun day throwing the tennis ball and the spear,” athlete Timmy Vo said.
At the conclusion of the event, all athletes walked away winners, organizers said. Each student received a Special Olympics medal, Lawrence High water bottle and was able to enjoy an Italian ice treat.
Lawrence High gym teacher Bill Meuse, who organized the School Day Games, is already planning next year's Merrimack Valley-wide event, which he hopes will draw 1,000 participants from elementary through high school.