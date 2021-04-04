BREAKING NEWS: Huge blaze engulfs Lawrence neighborhood 

LAWRENCE — A massive fire ignited Easter night in the Saratoga Street area with flames stretching to as many as five buildings in a congested area in the northern part of the city.
The late-evening fire, which immediately consumed more than one building, triggered a large mutual aid response from firefighters North of Boston to Lawrence to help control the blaze.
By 8 p.m., the blaze was listed at five alarms with more than nine fire engines and area tower and ladder trucks working at the scene.
There were no reports of injuries or anyone missing as of late Sunday.
One of the buildings involved is 14 Saratoga St., a four-bedroom home built in 1910, according to assessing information.
The fire also hit 34 Saratoga St., another two-story building.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty was staged in the nearby Bennington Street area while Deputy Fire Chief John McInnis was stationed on Saratoga Street.
Mutual aid fire departments that responded to Lawrence by 8:15 p.m. included Methuen, Salem, Haverhill, North Andover, North Reading, Danvers, Middleton, Stoneham and Lowell.
A complete report will appear in Monday's Eagle-Tribune.