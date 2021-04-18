METHUEN — Memories of Brianna McCarthy circulated across social media and were expressed on a wall inside the high school Friday as students and colleagues mourned the loss of a favorite teacher and ice hockey coach.
McCarthy, 30, died of a sudden, unexpected illness Thursday at Beth Israel Hospital surrounded by family, according to her obituary. The cause of death has not been released.
"Brianna made an impact on everybody she met, and she will always be a part of us," her obituary states. "She never failed to make people smile and laugh. Brianna is our forever guardian angel."
She is survived by her parents, Brian and Barbara McCarthy, and younger sister, Bridget, all of Methuen. Her father is a retired Methuen Fire Department deputy chief.
McCarthy was born in Methuen on Sept. 22, 1990, attended the Marsh Grammar School, Phillips Andover, Union College and lastly received her master’s degree in teaching from American International College, according to a statement from Methuen school Superintendent Brandi Kwong.
McCarthy's career began as a substitute teacher in the Methuen Public Schools in 2010. She then spent time as a full-time teacher at the Comprehensive Grammar School, the Timony Grammar School and Methuen High School, Kwong said.
"She was a remarkable and kind teacher, colleague, and coach," Kwong noted. "She touched many lives both in and out of her classroom. Her dedication to the profession and to her students was extraordinary."
For the past three years, she taught English at the high school, said English Department Head Lisa Golobski Twomey.
McCarthy's students were in grades 9 and 11 and she was also freshman class advisor.
"She was an excellent teacher," Twomey said. "She really connected with every student. She stood out in my mind because she was always so poised and calm and fair. Students gravitated to her because of that."
Twomey added that students "relaxed around her," and that McCarthy "focused on where they could grow."
"She had a really good sense of humor, was very witty and highly intelligent," Twomey added. "She was such a good person and students could sense that."
She said when she heard the news that McCarthy had died, "I was devastated. She's such a good person. I wish she had the opportunity to see through the goals she had for herself and her students. Above all she was concerned about the welfare of her kids."
As a coach, she also left a lasting impression, according to Sarah Oteri, the head coach of the varsity girls' ice hockey team.
McCarthy, who skated on the Phillips Andover girls' hockey team when she was in high school, joined the Methuen coaching staff three years ago, Oteri said.
"She had a great personality," Oteri recalled. "She always knew what each individual player needed, whether it was a joke, advice or feedback. She really loved being part of our program and our team. She was so happy to have the opportunity to coach."
Oteri called McCarthy's death a "really tremendous loss."
"It's devastating. I'm a little bit in shock," she said. "There is no way to express everything you feel."
She said the girls on the team have been supportive of each other, although they are deeply upset, too.
"I've spoken to a few of the players and sent out group messages, as well," she said. "They are obviously upset. It's heartbreaking. They are leaning on each other, reaching out to coaching staff. In tragedy it's nice to have teammates to share that grief. This is just unimaginable."
Oteri noted that when she was teaching in the middle school, McCarthy oversaw the combined middle school field hockey program.
On the Methuen Field Hockey Facebook page, players posted photos of their beloved former coach along with a note thanking her.
"Thank you for the fun, the lessons, and especially the laughs!" the players wrote. "You have made such a positive impact on your players and our Field Hockey Family. You will be sorely missed. WE LOVE YOU! During this time of tremendous loss, our thoughts and prayers are with the McCarthy family, along with all those that were impacted by Brianna's light."
They finished the post with this quote: "A teacher [Coach] affects eternity; no one can tell where their influence stops."