Police officers were at the ready — with whistles in their mouths ready to call fouls as they saw them at O'Neil Park.
Dozens of children came out for the fifth annual basketball tournament hosted by state Rep. Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, and the Lawrence Police Department Saturday.
"Sports are especially good at building connections," said Detective Angel Lopez, who volunteered as a referee. "Sports are a relaxed atmosphere so you can talk with (kids) to build relationships rather than only seeing them in crisis situations."
Lopez grew up in Lawrence and he credits fellow police officers' community outreach and an interview with one officer as part of the reason he decided to go into policing. He's also seen a shift in the community as the department has actively been building its presence in the community over the past few years by getting an ice cream truck that makes runs around the city on particularly hot days and increasing these community-based programs, he said.
While Saturday was a beautiful mild day for everyone playing basketball, the children were able to cool off from dribbling when the ice cream truck came.
"Community policing has always been important, but sometimes we get caught up going call to call. It's good to have events like this so that people, especially kids, can get to know their community police officers," said Lt. Jay Cerullo, who is in charge of the community policing unit.
Moran saw the need for these events when he started the basketball tournament five years ago.
Now, "I can see a difference with kids in how they interact with the police officers. They don't see them as much as an intimidating person, instead, they see police as people," Moran said. "At the end of the day, we all need each other and can help each other."
It's a fun day for children to come down to the park, play basketball, listen to music and win some prizes. Moran's family was also cooking up hot dogs and supplying the kids with water and snacks during the day.
And basketball is a really great tool for community leaders to interact with youth.
"Basketball means everything," said Gabrielle Menaya, one of the older children at the tournament. "It inspired me to change my personality and be better."