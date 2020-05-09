HAVERHILL — The food pantry at Sacred Hearts Parish in Bradford served more customers than ever last week.
Pantry manager Bill LaPierre said his volunteers served 125 families on Monday, May 4, 320 on Wednesday and 152 on Friday.
"Thank God for our great volunteers," LaPierre posted on Facebook.
As the pantry prepares for another busy week, it is in dire need of cereal, snacks, boxed macaroni and cheese, paper goods, black and kidney beans, rice, juice, as well as paper goods and disposable diapers, size 5 and 6.
LaPierre said he is not receiving enough food from the Boston Food Bank to keep up with the tremendous demand being experienced at a time when many people are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Items can be dropped off at the food pantry Sunday to Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. (please knock on the door) or at Sacred Hearts Church in Bradford or St. Patrick's Church in Groveland on Saturday or Sunday.
"I am pleading with you to help us take care of those in need, LaPierre said. "Thank you for your generosity and may God bless you and your families."
Atkinson Resort to reopen with new safety rules
ATKINSON — Atkinson Resort & Country Club will open to its members and the public on May 11 to play golf on its 18-hole and 9-hole par 3 courses. The club will only allow golfers on its courses.
Only New Hampshire residents and members are allowed to play. Players must arrive and remain in their car until no more than 15 minutes prior to their tee-time.
Players will be notified via a public address system when to proceed to their carts. Single rider carts or family members living in the same house sharing a cart is permitted. Please no gathering before or after play. Personal clubs must be used. Restrooms are available and will operate at a limited capacity to adhere to social distancing. The Pro Shop will remain closed.
On May 18, weather permitting, the club will open its Woodlawn patio for outside dining from noon to 7 p.m. At this time, the club is seating tables of four or less and table spacing is six feet apart. Reservations are mandatory. Guests must wait in their cars until they are called or receive a text in order to maintain a staggered seating. Please wear face covering when entering and exiting the resort. Cloth coverings are not required while a customer is seated and dining outdoors. Please use your mobile device to choose your menu selections.
View the menu at atkinsonresort.com/menu. The club continues to offer call ahead takeout food service as well as paper goods, vegetables, milk, eggs, beer and wine.
If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, club officials ask that you return when you feel better.
Employees are wearing cloth face coverings over their nose and mouth while kitchen employees are trained with ServSafe operating procedures.
iHub offers free webinars
HAVERHILL — UMass Lowell's iHub at Harbor Place is offering a series of free webinars that are open to the public.
Registration is required at uml.edu/ihub/ under News and Events.
The series includes a workshop on reclaiming career and productivity through mindfulness on Tuesday, May 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"Fearlessness as a Daily Practice," is Thursday, May 14, from noon to 1 p.m.
"How Analytics and Big Data are Influencing the World Around Us" is Wednesday, May 20, at 6 p.m.
To register, visit online at uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events.
Conversation Cafe to meet virtually
HAVERHILL — The next Conversation Cafe virtual event is planned for Wednesday, May 13, at 7 p.m. The theme of this event is "Teams and Tribes: Why do we choose sides?" Space is available for all who are interested in participating.
Register online at tinyurl.com/y8685dvp.
Once you register you will receive a confirmation email from the Haverhill Public Library. Due to the library's concerns about security, you will not receive the Zoom link to log onto the meeting until about an hour before the event.
Conversation Cafe offers a safe place and a structured environment in which to share your opinions and listen to the views of others. All Conversation Cafe events are free and open to the public. The goal is to encourage intentional listening, nurture compassion, and to capitalize on what we have in common rather than what divides us.
Chamber offers free webinars
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering free webinars that are open to the community.
Women in Business webinar with Tricia Sabulis of A.P. Michaud Insurance Agency Inc. is Wednesday, May 13, at 10 a.m.
Virtual Networking to promote your company, meet other small businesses, and socialize is Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m.
Webinar with BlumShapiro on Cyber Security - protecting yourself while working from home is Tuesday, May 19, at 10 a.m.
Webinar with Constant Contact to discuss marketing your business is Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m.
Please register for these webinars at web.merrimackvalleychamber.com/events.