HAVERHILL — The city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Riverside Park has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor James Fiorentini announced. All other large public events planned for this summer have been canceled as well.
“Unfortunately, it’s not going to be possible to have public events this summer with large crowds of people in close contact with each other,” Fiorentini said. “But we are going to find another way to celebrate the birth of our nation.”
The mayor said he is considering several alternative ideas to celebrate Independence Day and would have more to say about that soon.
Decisions about smaller public events will be made on a case-by-case basis, the mayor said. No events that draw more than 10 people should be planned, he said.
Fiorentini said he decided to make the cancellation announcement now because it usually requires about five weeks to plan the city’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration.
Food drives are Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill service clubs will hold food drives at Sacred Hearts Church, 165 S. Main St., and at the Salvation Army, 395 Main St. on Saturday, May 16, from noon to 2 p.m.
Items needed include pasta, rice, boxed macaroni and cheese, cereal and snacks and other boxed and canned goods that are not out of date.
Also needed are disposable diapers and paper goods.
Donations by check or cash are welcomed, as are Market Basket gift cards.
For more information, contact Dave Ginieres at 603-557-1718 or Lisa Corr at 978-360-3446.
Area blood drives begin Friday
HAVERHILL — The American Red Cross will hold a series of blood drives in the area beginning with the Haverhill Elks Lodge on Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Red Cross spokeswoman Kelly Isenor noted that every day, patients battling diseases, like cancer, are facing the unexpected and rely on donated blood. But the American Red Cross can’t fulfill its lifesaving mission without the help of healthy individuals rolling up a sleeve.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets May 15 to 31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this month by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Blood drives this month are being held as follows:
Haverhill, May 15 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St.
Kingston, N.H., May 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane.
Salem, N.H., May 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at Granite United Church, 1 Sand hill Road, and May 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Patriot Nissan, 92 S. Broadway.
Andover, May 19 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Saint Augustine Church, 35 Essex St..
Methuen, May 20, 26 and 27 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway
Sandown, N.H., May 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sandown Town Hall. 320 Main St.
Town-wide beautification week begins Friday
ATKINSON — The Recreation Department along with the Kimball Library and Highway Department will hold a town-wide beautification week from Friday, May 15, to Saturday, May 23. Pick the day and time you or your family can participate.
Please follow COVID-19 CDC guidelines by staying home if you are sick, wearing face covering and gloves, and maintaining social distancing. Please dress so as to protect yourself from poison ivy and ticks.
Pick up free gloves and trash bags from the Kimball Library at 5 Academy Ave., outside the main entrance, Friday, May 15 and Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (no pick up on Saturday or Sunday).
Clean your street, parks and main roads such as East Road, Maple Avenue and Sawyer Avenue.
Leave all trash bags on the curbside then contact the Recreation Department at commrec@atkinson-nh.gov or call 603-362-5531 for the location where you worked. The Highway Department will be picking up trash bags during the week.
Parish presents Friday night Livestream concerts
HAMPSTEAD — Saint Anne Parish is hosting a Livestream concert series via the parish website every Saturday night at 7 p.m. in May and June featuring a number of talented parishioners who will sing and/or play various genres of music including classical, sacred/praise and worship, musical theater, and folk/popular tunes. All concerts will be accompanied by Parish Music Director Cindi Verrill on piano.
Visit online at saintannechurchnh.org on Saturday nights at 7 p.m. for “A Night Out While Staying In.”