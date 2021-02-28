LAWRENCE — State legislators joined Mayor Kendrys Vasquez in writing a letter to the teachers' union this week imploring them to return to in-person learning.
The two-page letter to union president Kimberly Barry — dated Feb. 24 and signed by three state representatives, a state senator and Vasquez — had a simple message: "Now is the time to bring back our students."
They said transmission rates within schools is typically low in other districts that have students in classrooms and that the infection rate in Lawrence is dropping.
"Months of remote learning have had a severe impact on the socioemotional well-being of our students," said the letter, in which the delegation is seeking a meeting with the union. "The district’s ongoing failure to return to in-person education will exacerbate the achievement gap between students in Lawrence and those in wealthier communities."
Barry said she is holding a meeting Monday with the union, which has 1,100 members, to get a sense of whether teachers would like to return to in-person learning. Then, she said, the leadership team will set up a meeting with Vasquez and the legislators to discuss the issue.
"We want to go back when it's safe to go back," Barry said. "We have a proposal on the governor's desk to get teachers vaccinated. ... A lot of teachers will feel safe once they have the vaccine."
She said the proposal was submitted to the governor by the Mass. Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers-Massachusetts, and the state firefighters' union, which got involved because they want to help staff additional vaccination sites around the state.
"We will survey members to see how many want to go back," she said. "It would be great if the governor would accept our proposal."
Currently, some teachers are in Lawrence school buildings taking care of high-needs students who need in-person learning. In addition, a handful of teachers have been going into the schools to conduct access testing for students who are non-English speakers.
Starting in April, teachers will also be needed in the buildings to conduct the MCAS tests, which the state is requiring schools to administer despite the pandemic.
All Lawrence Public Schools students have been learning remotely from home since school began in mid-September. Teachers started the year instructing students from school buildings but shifted to teaching remotely in mid-October. Superintendent Cynthia Paris and school officials have said at different times throughout the year that they would consider a return to in-person learning but remote learning continues.
Paris could not be reached for comment for this story but schools' spokesman Chris Markuns issued a statement that the district has been "working hard to return students to in-person learning, beginning with high needs students in January."
He went on to say that as of Monday, "we will have high-needs students in person in every LPS school," adding that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE, "this week signaled its intent to have all districts resume in-person learning for all students, starting with elementary grades in April."
"We look forward to seeing the guidance for that process shortly," Markuns said. "We appreciate the support of both our teachers and our state delegation as we work to get all our students back to the classroom as soon as possible."
In addition to the mayor, state representatives Frank Moran, Marcos Devers and Christina Minicucci as well as state Sen. Barry Finegold signed the letter to the teachers' union, stating, in part, that "policymakers and members of the school community need to work together to ensure that Lawrence’s children return to in-person learning as soon as possible.
"We know that teachers would prefer to spend time with students in the classroom instead of behind a screen, and we look forward to working in a collaborative manner with members of LTU 1019 to make in-person education a reality."
They noted that the president of the American Academy of Pediatricians has urged a return to in-person learning and that poorer communities of color are being hit harder as a result of remote learning.
"Many families in Lawrence have struggled with Internet and technology access during the pandemic, and working parents have been hard-pressed to help their children navigate the difficulties of remote learning," the letter reads.
Further, they argue, safety protocols used in other school districts have proven to keep the transmission rate from students to teachers lower than in the community at-large.
"The best available evidence shows that COVID-19 transmission in schools is low among both teachers and students, particularly younger students," they wrote. "It bears emphasis that Lawrence’s public health situation continues to improve, with COVID positivity rates dropping sharply and daily cases falling from 171 per 100,000 in mid-January to less than 47.5 per 100,000 this past week."
The letter concludes, saying: "Overall, Lawrence’s students desperately need to return to in-person learning, and we want to work with you to do so in a safe and methodical manner. We look forward to scheduling a meeting with you and hearing your input on this pivotal issue."