LAWRENCE — Two brothers are facing major narcotics trafficking charges after state police seized a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl from them Tuesday afternoon, according to a report.
Wagner Vittini-Gonzalez, 27, of Lawrence, and his brother, Geral Vittini-Lorenzo, 28, of Boston were arrested and charged with trafficking a class B narcotic, methamphetamine, and trafficking a class A narcotic, fentanyl, according to the State Police Department.
Bail was set at $100,000 each following their arraignments Wednesday in Lawrence District Court, court records state.
On Tuesday just after 1 p.m., a North Shore Gang Task Force member "observed a suspected drug transaction being conducted inside a minivan being operated on Nesmith Street and surrounding streets in the city’s Tower Hill neighborhood. Other task force members responded to the area to assist," according to the report.
A task force officer observed what he believed was a customer who later was identified as Vittini-Gonzalez, 27, exit the van on Hobson Street and walk to Nesmith Street while the van drove away.
When approached, Vittini-Gonzalez ran and was apprehended in a backyard by agents and troopers after a brief foot chase. During the pursuit, the suspect threw down a large bag he was carrying and shed his hooded jacket in an attempt to evade capture, police said.
Troopers and agents located the discarded bag, which contained a cardboard box. Inside the box was a large protein powder bottle, and inside the bottle were two large clear plastic bags containing a white crystalized powder that was field tested and determined to be approximately 702 grams of methamphetamine.
Also located in the bottle was a smaller clear plastic bag containing a powder that was field tested and determined to be approximately 27 grams of fentanyl, according to state police.
Meanwhile, the description of the minivan in which the deal was conducted, a rented black Dodge Caravan with Florida registration, was broadcast to other task force units in the area. A task force member located the Caravan on Lowell Street in Methuen, near an on-ramp to Route 93 southbound, and conducted a stop, police stated. A total of $1,000 cash was found and seized from inside the minivan, which Vittini-Lorenzo was driving.
Task force members transported both men to the Lawrence police station, where they were booked.
The arrests were made by Massachusetts State Police gang unit troopers, FBI agents, and a federal Homeland Security investigations agent who serve on the North Shore Gang Task Force.
