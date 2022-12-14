Brothers Tim and Bill Cleary take sibling rivalry to new heights during the holiday season with their competing Christmas projection and light shows.
Cars line the street in front of their respective houses — in Andover and North Andover — each tuned to a specific radio station that broadcasts music for the shows.
The flashy displays reflect each brother’s personality and profession.
Tim Cleary is a computer scientist and his projection show on Lisa Lane in North Andover has Christmas-themed videos choreographed to music that runs Friday to Sunday nights.
Bill Cleary puts his mechanical engineering skills to work to build displays for his nightly light show on Mary Lou Lane in Andover and also synchronizes the flashing lights to a Christmas playlist.
Both shows attract nearly 50 cars nightly on the weekends.
But each brother will tell you his show is better.
“It’s very difficult for him to be constantly living in his young brother’s shadow,” Tim Cleary said, noting that their sisters like his show the best.
Bill Cleary added, “Tim would be lost without me so I try to give him guidance and help him put together a good show.”
They are 11 years apart in age. Bill Cleary, 49, is the oldest of four siblings. Tim Cleary is the youngest at 38.
Decorating their childhood home for Christmas was a family tradition growing up.
The Cleary kids would help dad hang lights outside while mom decked the inside with Christmas cheer.
“We would help getting on the roof and hanging things on the gutters,” Tim Cleary said. “It started the bug early and we took it to another level.”
Since they can remember, they’ve always tried to best one another, whether it was buying a bigger truck or nicer shoes.
That rivalry extended last year into Christmas, when Tim Cleary wanted to create a better holiday show than his brother.
“I saw his show and thought, that seems like a lot of work,” Tim laughed. “I figured it was a lot easier to sit behind a computer and build my own show since I’ve always loved technology.”
This will be the second year Tim Cleary runs his projector. He said each song takes six to 10 hours to program. This year’s display took 70 hours in total.
Unlike his brother’s display, Tim only has a homemade Snoopy house — which protects his projector — in his front yard. But a closer look reveals silk screens draped over windows to become one large screen.
His show this year features songs from “Christmas Vacation,” “The Polar Express,” “Frozen,” and one track which transforms his home into a delectable gingerbread house.
Bill Cleary edged out his brother by getting his show up and running first this season.
His light show has turned his front yard into a twinkling winter wonderland for four years now.
There are 4,000 lights and counting that outline his house and adorn his trees and bushes. He adds weekly so his show has something new for repeat visitors.
“There’s a push in the last two weeks to update it as I find people come here every night,” Bill Cleary said. “It’s part of kids’ bedtime routine too and they come by and watch the lights.”
A holographic Santa projection appears as Christmas nears.
Bill starts planning his show in the summer. He constructs lighted trees and wiring displays in his garage during the warmer months.
It’s Christmas in advance as he plans out the show’s soundtrack and synchronizes beats to the lights. This year, it’s all about the Trans Siberian Orchestra.
“Usually in August, I’m in full swing for Christmas getting programming done and building props,” Bill Cleary said.
Although they are always competing, the two have integrated each other into their shows. Tim Cleary helped his older brother with the Santa projection. Bill helped build the Snoopy house.
“As much as we joke around, he is a huge role model in my life and I do a lot of this stuff because of he taught me,” Tim Cleary said.
“Tim and I have always been close and we’ve always done stuff together,” Bill Cleary said. “We kind of run the same track and do fun projects whenever we can.”
