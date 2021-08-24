METHUEN — When families in the city’s Arlington neighborhood need something done, they call Linda Soucy. After all, the Methuen native has been that area’s unofficial crime watchdog for the last 40 years, keeping an eye on what’s been going on in her Tenney Street back yard day after day.
For Soucy, doing so has become a labor of love. She’s turned that passion into the Methuen Arlington Neighborhood, Inc., a group first formed as a neighborhood crime watch group in the early 1990s. Over the years, Soucy and a team of paid employees and volunteers have fostered the group affectionately dubbed MAN, Inc., to become a safe haven for children in Methuen’s inner-city neighborhood.
“Back then, the Methuen Mall had closed, there was no movie theater, no Y or Boys Club,” Soucy said of what life was like for Methuen kids in 1993 when MAN, Inc. was just getting off the ground. “We figured education was the key to getting kids out of poverty and stopping the cycle.”
A generous donation of computers from a local Dunkin’ Donuts started what was to become MAN, Inc.’s homework help center at 141 Tenney St., where the group is still headquartered today. The adjacent Tenney Park is where Soucy’s group carries out much of its programming. Over the summer, activities like karate, yoga, basketball and other athletics are held daily from 8 a.m to 2 p.m., with meals from the Methuen School Department offered at no cost to children.
Field trips to places like Nevins Library, Canobie Lake and the Stoneham Zoo also take place.
As long as children live in Methuen and are between the ages of 7 and 20, they are welcome to attend the programs, Soucy said. During the summer, MAN, Inc. serves 150 children, with between 65-90 kids attending on a daily basis.
Ten-year-old Dani, who attends Methuen’s Comprehensive Grammar School, took part in MAN, Inc.’s programming all summer. “I had fun this summer going on field trips and (doing) arts and crafts,” she said. “I look forward to reading when I go back to school and seeing my friends.”
MAN, Inc.’s offerings, Soucy said, have evolved since the early days of the organization. Back in 1993, Soucy, a mother of four children who used to work at the Methuen Police Department, hosted Saturday movie nights.
“A lot of these kids didn’t have the resources to go to a movie on the weekends and couldn’t talk to their friends on Monday when they went back to school about the latest movie that was going on,” Soucy said. “We started a Saturday movies and crafts program back in 1993 where we played the latest movie we could purchase and provided popcorn and pizza from PJ’s Pizza. Every Saturday since 1993, when we have movie night, PJ’s helps us. It’s incredible.”
These days, other local businesses, nonprofits and city stakeholders help Soucy pick up the slack, too.
New Balance, Holy Family Hospital, Commonwealth Motors, the Methuen Exchange Club, members of First Church and so many others contributed to a back-to-school program on Sunday, where MAN, Inc. was able to distribute 63 backpacks filled with brand new New Balance sneakers, a first day of school outfit and school supplies, Soucy said.
“It takes a village and we utilize that village to the best of our ability,” explained Soucy.
MAN, Inc. also looks to pay it forward whenever possible. Over the summer, Soucy tapped 15 MassHire workers to act as counselors to keep an eye on children during the day, she said. Others paid through MassHire worked at Tenney Street Park, learning how to “build a community garden and give back to the community,” she said.
Soucy writes all of her own grant requests. This summer, grant money from the Baker-Polito Administration’s Summer Streets program helped MAN, Inc. pay for additional staff and continue to send children on field trips. Soucy said state Rep. Frank Moran, a key MAN, Inc. partner, was especially helpful in bringing that application to her attention.
“I was looking to do more field trips for the kids this summer,” Soucy said of why she applied for the grant money. “Kids don’t have $100 for two of them to go to Canobie Lake Park. When you go and then buy a sandwich or ice cream, for a family of four, it’s probably around $200. It’s not in their ballpark of finances to be able to afford that. The first year we went to Canobie, we took 150 kids, and out of those, 135 had never been there.”
Moran said MAN, Inc.’s key to success is the group’s ability to meet children where they’re at.
“They mentor the kids, help them with their homework and interact with them on a level where they learn the value of teamwork,” Moran said. According to the state representative, who represents both Methuen and Lawrence, he first got the idea for his annual basketball tournament from Soucy, who holds one each year for MAN, Inc. athletes.
Moran’s Statehouse colleague Linda Dean Campbell agrees when singing Soucy’s praises.
“Linda has a heart of gold,” Campbell said. “Around here, it’s all about neighbors helping neighbors and that’s what works.”