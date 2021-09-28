METHUEN — There is no cause for alarm or concern after a single bullet was located by Methuen police, according to Principal Christopher Reeve.
In a Friday message to families sent at 5:45 p.m., Reeve said the bullet was found in the building by a custodian.
“Methuen police were informed and did a full sweep of the building with the K-9 unit and found nothing else,” Reeve said in his email. “I am confident that Timony remains safe for students and staff.”
Friday was a half-day for students at all schools across the district, with Methuen educators taking part in professional development activities after children were dismissed.
Reeve invited families with questions to contact him at 978-722-9001, ext. 3400.