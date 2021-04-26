SALEM, N.H. — On a typical day, Sarah Dockham does about 100 burpees, an exercise that starts with a push-up and ends with a jump.
But on Sunday, the recently commissioned second lieutenant in the Marine Corps was planning on doing about 1,500 burpees at The Workout Club in Salem, thanks to a successful fundraiser she started in memory of Brianna McCarthy.
McCarthy, a beloved Methuen High English teacher and assistant coach for the women’s varsity ice hockey team, passed away a little more than a week ago because of a serious brain illness, according to Dockham.
Dockham and her family have many connections to the McCarthy family. They live close by, Dockham’s younger sister had McCarthy for a teacher and Dockham herself is a friend of McCarthy’s younger sister Bridget.
She was so saddened by McCarthy’s death that she decided to try the fundraiser as a way to deal with her grief and show her support for the McCarthy family.
“It hit really close to home,” Dockham said.
“We hate to see our friend, her little sister, hurting,” she said, speaking of her friend Maddie Buckler of Methuen, who did some burpees by her side in solidarity at the gym Sunday.
A few days ago, Dockham announced her fundraiser on Instagram. She hoped to raise a few hundred dollars.
But after several shares and pledges, she found herself committed to 1,344 burpees on Sunday morning, with donations still rolling in as she began her burpees.
“The amount of support is extremely overwhelming,” Dockham said.
She started her burpees at the gym about 7 a.m. Dockham planned to take a break for a shift at work later in the day before resuming the burpees. Friends and family planned to stop by the gym during the day for support and encouragement.
In between sets of burpees, Dockham consulted her list of donors.
“I’m looking at this (list) before every set I do and thinking, ‘This is for Lily. This is because of Eva. This is because Tony donated,’” she said. “It just feels really good to know all of these people are really here with me, even if I am the one really doing the burpees.”
This isn’t the first time Dockham used burpees as a fundraiser. She also did 100 burpees a day as a challenge to raise money to prevent soldier suicide, a cause that is also close to her heart.
To donate to the Brianna M. McCarthy Scholarship Fund, send contributions in care of Joan MacLauchlan, 173 Hampshire Road, Methuen, MA 01844.