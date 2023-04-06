BOSTON — The owners of an environmental services company have been indicted in connection with worker safety violations and illegal asbestos work conducted in North Andover, New Bedford, Fall River and other communities in Massachusetts.
Franklin Analytical Services, Inc. and owners Thomas J. McCoog Sr. and Amy Franklin McCoog, both of Marion, were indicted by a statewide grand jury on 32 counts each of violating the Massachusetts Clean Air Act, according to a press release from Attorney General Andrea Campbell's office.
Thomas McCoog was also charged with a count of reckless assault and battery causing serious bodily injury after an asbestos worker fell several stories through a roof after being repeatedly denied protective safety equipment, the release states.
Campbell's office alleges that the defendants conducted illegal asbestos work at industrial and construction sites, and illegally transported uncovered asbestos waste through Brockton, West Bridgewater and Bridgewater while traveling to illegally dispose of asbestos waste at a recycling center in Stoughton.
The defendants will be arraigned on the charges in Bristol Superior Court, Essex Superior Court, Norfolk Superior Court and Plymouth Superior Court.
Asbestos is a hazardous material and known carcinogen regulated under the Clean Air Act. Once disturbed, asbestos fibers can remain airborne, and are breathable for up to 72 hours. Because of the serious health risks associated with asbestos, there is no safe level of exposure.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection requires builders to conduct a professional asbestos survey prior to any demolition or renovation work, to notify MassDEP before working with any asbestos-containing material, and to carefully remove, wet, seal and otherwise contain any asbestos-containing material.
Building sites and equipment must be carefully cleaned. Once removed, asbestos must be transported and disposed of at a special landfill.
The charges in this case are the result of an investigation by the Massachusetts Environmental Crimes Strike Force, an interagency unit that includes prosecutors from the attorney general's office, Environmental Police Officers assigned to the attorney general's office, and investigators and engineers from MassDEP.
