LAWRENCE — A restaurant steps away from the city's Police and Fire departments was shut down due to COVID-19 violations after being given six prior warnings, officials said.
King Lobster, 125 Hampshire St., is one of three Lawrence establishments sanctioned due to violations of local and state guidelines surrounding the pandemic, said Lawrence Lt. Jay Cerullo, who serves on an oversight task force.
Lawrence remains a red-zone city, with some of the highest COVID-19 rates in the state, he noted.
The Blue Lounge & Grill, 2 Amesbury St., was issued an indefinite state-ordered suspension of its liquor license. Also, Broadway Mini Market had its package store license (right to sell alcohol) revoked for illegally selling synthetic marijuana products, officials said. The 9 Broadway store may face additional penalties involving illegal gaming and illegal sale of menthol cigarettes.
Cerullo said the task force is comprised of representatives from Lawrence Police and Fire departments, the Lawrence Inspectional Services Department, state police and the state's Alcohol Beverages Control Commission. The group also works closely with and provides reports to the city's licensing board, he said.
The task force routinely visits Lawrence businesses to make sure they are complying with state COVID-19 regulations, as well as the city's, which are more stringent due to Lawrence's red-zone status, Cerullo said.
"We don't want to shoot down any business, but it's not fair to businesses we didn't allow to reopen," said Cerullo, pointing to numerous bars and nightclubs that remain shuttered due to the regulations.
"If you are operating, you should be held to the standard," he added.
Cerullo said after six prior warnings, King Lobster was issued a 30-day suspension of its liquor license and ordered closed by the Lawrence Licensing Board for 30 days due to multiple COVID-19 guideline violations.
Those violations included live music and dancing. One patron was observed dancing without a mask on — a mask mandate vioaltion — and people were drinking alcoholic beverages without being served food, Cerullo said.
"They were told a number of times they needed to serve food and people need to wear masks," he said. "We've gone and educated them on numerous occasions."
Cerullo said the Blue Lounge also was issued numerous warnings for COVID-19 violations, including for improper social distancing and patrons not wearing masks. The ABCC handed down an indefinite suspension of its liquor license.
In early December, synthetic marijuana known as K2, menthol cigarettes and an illegal gambling machine were seized by investigators from the Broadway Mini Mart.
The items were taken after an "undercover individual" was sent into the store to buy a package of "Scooby Snacks," or synthetic cannabinoids, according to a police report.
Once the purchase was confirmed, members of the task force went in for an "administrative inspection," Cerullo said previously.
As a result of the that inspection, the store owner and worker are facing criminal charges.
Cerullo said LaCava Restaurant and Lounge, 22 Union St., also recently faced an indefinite liquor license suspension after someone there was hit with a bottle and Medflighted to a Boston hospital for treatment.
Police were never notified of the injury but investigated after the victim was brought to the hospital, Cerullo said.
