One year after the Merrimack Valley was hit with disaster, becoming a plume of smoke filled with panic and uncertainty, the locked doors and vacant spaces at some businesses continue to show the lasting impact of the tragedy as they remain closed.
A total of 851 businesses were impacted by the overpressurized gas line that caused a series of fires and explosions in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence on Sept. 13, 2018.
The businesses in these communities have struggled over the past year to return to normalcy. Though signs hanging on doors have slowly flipped from “closed” to “open,” owners remain in a state of worry as days continue to pass with scarce numbers of customers.
Doors are hinged open, racks are stocked with new fall clothing, and cooking appliances are ready for chefs to prepare food for patrons.
Customers, however, are not flowing into businesses like they once did. And while the majority of businesses across the three communities have slowly returned to their operating state prior to the explosions, owners still remain fearful that their once-loyal customers won’t return to bringing in the revenue they rely on for a living.
In Andover, 220 businesses lost gas services from the disaster. Some of them closed only for the weekend that followed the Thursday explosions, but others did not open for several weeks, or even months.
No businesses in Andover had to permanently close, and all those impacted have since reopened their doors.
“We were fortunate to have not had any businesses close as a direct result of the gas disaster,” said Ann Ormond, director of business, arts and cultural development. “It has been a struggle in many ways for some to get back to the level of business they had before. In many cases, some shopping and dining habits have changed, but we are hopeful that through a renewed sense of community the level of business will continue to grow.”
Of the 220 businesses, Ormond said 152 were traditional retail or restaurant establishments. Yella Grille was the last of those to open its doors Jan. 25 — four months after the disaster struck.
The fortunate news of no permanent closures in Andover didn’t echo to the neighboring city of Lawrence, the community hit hardest by the events.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said 11 businesses in the city permanently closed following the disaster.
“Many of them were about to close and had other issues, but the gas explosion made it difficult to stay open and forced them to close sooner,” Rivera said.
The businesses that permanently closed are Minas Grocery and Smoke Shop, Margie’s Day Care, Baseball City Lawrence, El Caldero, YCC Family Day Care, Paula Olivo, Super Take-Out, Belleza Latina Beauty Supply, Papi Grocery Store, Subway, and Inaka Japanese Restaurant.
Rivera said 475 businesses in the city were impacted in some capacity.
Acting North Andover Town Manager Denise Casey said 156 businesses in North Andover were impacted by the disaster. No businesses remain closed.
Through upcoming holiday promotions and the renewed sense of community, Ormond said officials are hopeful businesses will continue to stabilize and grow.