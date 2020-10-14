NORTH ANDOVER — After years working as a reference librarian, Nancy Bartlett decided to bring her passion for reading to her neighbors on Prescott Street by installing a colorful little library in her yard.
“I thought this would introduce people to reading, obviously, I love libraries and I want to get them interested in public libraries,” said Bartlett, who worked for 14 and a half years at Memorial Hall Library in Andover.
Bartlett said that she came up with the idea for installing the little library in her yard after she noticed increased foot-traffic on the street during the pandemic. That, and she wanted to give her handyman husband a project to do while he was recuperating from triple bypass surgery.
"With being restricted from that and the COVID he was getting restless and I thought, I needed to find a project for him to do," Bartlett said of her husband.
She also found a project for her good friend Norma Gammon, a retired art teacher, who painted the library with acrylic depictions of Bartlett's pets, a cat and two Dachshunds.
"I think it's wonderful and I think the best part is seeing mothers sitting there on the bench reading to their kids," said Gammon, who celebrated her 80th birthday at a socially-distant party in Bartlett's garage Tuesday.
Gammon met Bartlett while she was doing community service for Memorial Hall Library. Painting the acrylic images presented some challenges for Gammon, who generally paints with watercolors on an easel.
“I always have my easel at a slant and I stand when I paint, it took me a while to get used to that,” said Gammon.
She added, "This is a way for parents to get their kids to read more, just go down the street and see if they can pick out another book."