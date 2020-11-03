NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport District Court records show a Byfield man charged with rape posted $10,000 cash bail soon after his arraignment Monday afternoon and is free on several court-imposed conditions.
The following day in the same courthouse, 23-year-old Michael Shea's probation officer told Judge Peter Doyle that Shea was a Montessori school teacher who wanted to modify a condition of his release while out on bail.
On Monday, Doyle ordered Shea not to leave the state except for work in southern New Hampshire and not to possess any weapons. He was also ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim, and to remain alcohol free with random screens while awaiting trial.
But Shea, through his probation officer, asked Doyle to limit the amount of screens from three per day down to two per day so it does not interfere with his job as a school teacher. Doyle agreed to the modification as long as Shea was employed there.
Shea, of Greentree Lane, was arrested and charged by Salisbury police early Saturday morning by several officers including Michael Tullercash, Detective Keith Forget, and Sgt. James Leavitt.
Shea was also charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. The arrest took place on Learned Lane, according to a Salisbury police incident log.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler declined to comment on the arrest due to what he called the sensitive nature of the incident, but said it was "not a random attack."
Very little is being released on the alleged incident. The police report was immediately impounded and because Shea's attorney did not dispute Kennedy's requests during the bail argument, excerpts from the police report were not read out loud.
Shea is due back in court on Dec. 16, for a probable cause hearing. A probable cause hearing typically means the case is likely headed to Superior Court where a grand jury could indict him.