ANDOVER — An Andover-based custom cabinet company whose owners were able to use their machinery to create coronavirus protection barriers for transactional countertops like the ones found in banks, schools and doctor's offices was recently named a finalist in the second COVID-19 Intrapreneur Challenge.
The Massachusetts COVID-19 Intrapreneur Challenge is a new competition that awards one organization $25,000 for its ability to pivot services in innovative ways to help Massachusetts during its reopening process.
Nine companies pitched ideas, including cabinet makers Landmark Finish of Dundee Park Drive, which was named a finalist for Safe-Guard protection barriers.
Finalists in this competition did not receive any prize money, just recognition — and bragging rights.
Deanna and Stewart Junge, the husband-wife team who own Landmark Finish, said transitioning services from making cabinetry to protective barriers was easier than it may seem to an outsider.
“Our machines, they don't care whether we are cutting plastic or wood,” said Stewart. “It was an easy move and we had all the tools. ... The pivot was easy, especially when we saw the need for these products.”
Safe-Guards, made of plexiglass, have been sold to Brandeis University, Andover Public Schools, banks and small businesses, among others.
“The trickiest part was buying the material and finding it. When COVID hit, the material became the hottest commodity out there,” Deanna said.
“There's a couple different forms of (plexiglass). We started out using acrylic plexiglass,” she added. “Our Safe-Guards are now made out of polycarbonate. They are all plastic sheets that are clear; they are just chemically different in their composition."
The couple started buying from about four vendors within driving distance.
"Whenever we heard they had a delivery, whether it was 10 sheets or 50 sheets, we were buying what we could get our hands on,” Deanna said
The challenge is part of a series of competitions supported by a grant from the Innovation Institute at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, the public agency managing the Massachusetts Manufacturing Emergency Response Team, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative.
The first winner of the challenge, which was for a Massachusetts company that was best able to pivot services to make face masks, was Speakeasy Travel Supply Company in Barnstable.
The winner of the second COVID-19 Intrapreneur Challenge was CareAline Products of Danvers. CareAline Products received $25,000 for a line of reusable FDA registered hospital gowns.