THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)
Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Group
For adults who enjoy reading and talking about young adult literature.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
SALISBURY: WOW Conference
Enjoy a day of inspiration, growth, networking, and camaraderie among Greater Haverhill's strongest women. Guest speakers will discuss how they overcame personal and professional obstacles to achieve success.
8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N
Cost: $125 for members, $150 for non-members
Tickets: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Katelyn Emerson will be playing works by Laurin, Elgar, Sowerby, Parry, Widor, Boely, Karg-Elert and Reger.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for children
Tickets at the door or at brownpapertickets.com
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
ATKINSON: Town Wide Yard Sale
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club
8 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine, town wide
Maps available at Community Center, Kimball Library, Atkinson Village Store
Info: Donna 603-494-8653 / www.awc-nh.org.
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
LAWRENCE: LHC Annual Meeting & Open House
Free and open to the public.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street
Business Meeting, 10-10:30 a.m.; Book Event, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Blacksmithing Demo, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Info: 978-686-9230 / www.facebook.com/events/320623446878888
LAWRENCE: Blacksmithing Saturday at the Essex Company Forge
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street
Info: www.facebook.com/lawrencehistory
SANDOWN: Town Wide Yard Sale
9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Town Wide
Info: www.sandown.us
ANDOVER: Andover Days 2022
This family-friendly day celebrates all things Andover and features free entertainment, outdoor fun, over 200 local clubs and businesses and great food vendors will be present.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., downtown Andover, 36 Bartlett Street
Schedule of events: www.AndoverDays.com
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
ANDOVER: Sustainability Fair
Andover WECAN is bringing together businesses and organizations like MRWC that are doing great work to help reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and educate us on sustainability.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Main Street, in the parking lot between UBurger and Cafe Nero
Info: www.andoverwecan.org/events/sustainability-fair-at-andover-day-2022
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Book Event
“Where are the Workers? Labor’s Stories at Museums and Historic Sights”
10:30 a.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street
Info: www.facebook.com/lawrencehistory
HUDSON: Veterans Appreciation Picnic
Open to all NH veterans and their families. Enjoy horseshoes, bocce, and corn hole games, plus games for the kids
11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hudson Memorial VFW Post 5791, 15 Bockes Road
Info: 518-330-3314 / clmadden1948@gmail.com
SALEM: Fall Harvest
Derry Salem Elks will present 35 vendors and craters, food trucks and face painting. All are welcome!
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 39 Shadow Lake Road
DERRY: Cornhole for a Cure
There will be a $500 cash prize for 1st place, $250 cash prize for second place and third place receives a $100 phantom gourmet gift card! This year's event will include silent auctions, raffles, great food, and DJ entertainment. There will be prizes for the top three teams.
Proceeds will be donated to Sophia's Fund supporting childhood cancer research, awareness, and support for their families.
12-5 p.m., Derry Fody's Tavern, 187 1/2 Rockingham Road
Info/register: www.cornhole4acure.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: River Ruckus
Highlights include a car show, live music, local food, beer, fireworks, Kid Zone, and more!
12-8 p.m., Riverfront Park, downtown Haverhill, in Haverhill’s Riverfront Cultural District and Washington Street
Schedule of events: www.teamhaverhill.org/projects/community/river-ruckus
MERRIMAC: People of the First Light: A Theatrical Presentation
Join Annawon Weeden, a Mashpee Wampanoag native and historian, in a live trip through history. Families will be totally immersed and fascinated to learn and live the history of the Massachusetts Wampanoag tribe. There will be an interactive question and answer period following the performance.
1 p.m., Merrimack Public Library, 86 West Main Street
To register: www.merrimaclibrary.org/calendar.html
ANDOVER: Andover Days
Family-friendly day celebrates all things Andover and features free entertainment, outdoor fun, local clubs and businesses and great food.
2-8 p.m., 36 Bartlett Street
Info: www.facebook.com/events/downtown-andover/andover-days-2022/5768987619819421
METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $35 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Hike for Hope 5k Walk/Run
1 p.m., The Park in Andover
Must register: https://p2p.onecause.com/hike2022
ANDOVER: Art Matters: Post Impressionism
2 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)
Currently discussing “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” by Laura Taylor Namey
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday
Screening of "Elvis" starring Austin Butler and Tom Hands (PG-13)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
ANDOVER: Art on Tuesdays
7-8 p.m., Art lecturer Jane Oneail will discuss the works of Sandro Botticelli
Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)
Including high dose for age 65+
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover
More info: 978-688-9543
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “Life After Life” by Kate Atkinson
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: NHSaves Button Up Workshop (Virtual)
Learn how to improve the energy efficiency of your home.
6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for the link: lizr@derrypl.org / www.derrypl.org
