Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
DERRY: Movie Night
“To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Advance Care Planning Workshop
“Five Wishes: Being the Best Health Advocate for Yourself and Your Family”
Free and open to the public
6-8 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
Registration required: 978-552-4510 / www,merrimackvalleyhospice.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
This month’s selection is “A Moveable Feast” by Earnest Hemingway.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Active Living & Health Fair
Over 30 vendors and govt agencies offering info, screenings and giveaways
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Andover Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Basketball Tryouts
Girls in grades 6-7 are invited to tryout for New England Magic
6:30 p.m., New England Sports Center, 7 A Street
Info: Coach Alec Wallace, 603-401-5690 / nemagicbasketball@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day
Road race, parade, craft fair, auction, vendors, food trucks, cornhole tournament, and much more!
7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street
Schedule of events: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org
DANVILLE: Shredding Event
Open to the public
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Community Center, 169 Main Street
Donation of $20 (cash or check)
Proceeds benefit Precious Paws Project or Danville Rainbow Association
Info: Sheila: 603-382-3679
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial
September 10 and 11
Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Info: www.tattersallfarm.org
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
GROVELAND: Groveland Day 2022
Fun for the whole family! Kids rides and games, animals, crafts, music, food, vendor fair, entertainment, and more!
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 222 Main Street
Info: www.facebook.com/GrovelandDay
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Festival
Support local artists as they exhibit and sell their fine art paintings, sculpture and photography in a beautiful outdoor setting. The festival is free and open to the public.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bradford Common, South Main Street
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival
Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!
11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road
Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Save Our River Festival Cornhole Tournament
Music, food, tons of great raffle prizes, and a huge cornhole tournament. All funds raised will support MRWC’s multi-pronged efforts to make the river cleaner and healthier.
12-3 p.m., Newburyport Elks Club, 25 Low Street
To register to play: https://form.123formbuilder.com/5928998/form
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening
“Everything everywhere all at once” – Rated R (2h19m)
1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
No registration needed
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $35 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
ANDOVER: Andover High School 40th Reunion
Open to all members of the AHS Class of ‘82 or a spouse, partner, or date. Free on-site parking.
6-9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines ship, Gloucester Harbor, 6 Rowe Square
Tickets: tinyurl.com/AHS-40th-Reunion
