Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

DERRY: Movie Night

“To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Advance Care Planning Workshop

“Five Wishes: Being the Best Health Advocate for Yourself and Your Family”

Free and open to the public

6-8 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

Registration required: 978-552-4510 / www,merrimackvalleyhospice.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Monday of the month

This month’s selection is “A Moveable Feast” by Earnest Hemingway.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Active Living & Health Fair

Over 30 vendors and govt agencies offering info, screenings and giveaways

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Andover Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Basketball Tryouts

Girls in grades 6-7 are invited to tryout for New England Magic

6:30 p.m., New England Sports Center, 7 A Street

Info: Coach Alec Wallace, 603-401-5690 / nemagicbasketball@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day

Road race, parade, craft fair, auction, vendors, food trucks, cornhole tournament, and much more!

7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street

Schedule of events: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org

DANVILLE: Shredding Event

Open to the public

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Community Center, 169 Main Street

Donation of $20 (cash or check)

Proceeds benefit Precious Paws Project or Danville Rainbow Association

Info: Sheila: 603-382-3679

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial

September 10 and 11

Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Info: www.tattersallfarm.org

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

GROVELAND: Groveland Day 2022

Fun for the whole family! Kids rides and games, animals, crafts, music, food, vendor fair, entertainment, and more!

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 222 Main Street

Info: www.facebook.com/GrovelandDay

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Festival

Support local artists as they exhibit and sell their fine art paintings, sculpture and photography in a beautiful outdoor setting. The festival is free and open to the public.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bradford Common, South Main Street

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival

Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!

11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road

Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Save Our River Festival Cornhole Tournament

Music, food, tons of great raffle prizes, and a huge cornhole tournament. All funds raised will support MRWC’s multi-pronged efforts to make the river cleaner and healthier.

12-3 p.m., Newburyport Elks Club, 25 Low Street

To register to play: https://form.123formbuilder.com/5928998/form

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening

“Everything everywhere all at once” – Rated R (2h19m)

1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

No registration needed

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $35 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

ANDOVER: Andover High School 40th Reunion

Open to all members of the AHS Class of ‘82 or a spouse, partner, or date. Free on-site parking.

6-9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines ship, Gloucester Harbor, 6 Rowe Square

Tickets: tinyurl.com/AHS-40th-Reunion

