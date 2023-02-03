SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

HAVERHILL: Ice Fishing Derby

First place will be awarded for the Biggest Fish, any species, by weight, followed by $100 for the second biggest; and $50 for the third biggest. There are also awards for children under age 15.

7 a.m. — 3 p.m., sign in starts at 6 a.m., Chadwick Pond, 19 Larch Road

Cost: $10 entrance for age 15+

Info: Email: kgopsill41@gmail.com / www.hhrg.org

ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)

Weather and ice permitting!

10-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Pomps Pond, 147 Abbott Street

Info: 978-623- 8340 / www.andoverrec.com

PLAISTOW: Musical Bingo

Bring a fully-charged phone to play! A cash bar will be available.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Game starts at 7 p.m.

Cost: $18 per person in advance, $20 at the door

Tickets: friends-of-plaistow-rec-musical-bingo.cheddarup.com

Info: www.facebook.com/events/s/musical-bingo/688673582724632

ANDOVER: Chinese New Year Show

Local performers and entertainment

7 p.m., Doherty Middle School Auditorium, 50 Bartlett Street

Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for kids and seniors

Info/tickets: www.CAandover.org

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: Friends’ Winter Book Sale

1-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Choral Concert

Andover Choral Society will present the powerful Brahms’ German Requiem.

3 p.m., West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Road

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door; $10 for students

Tickets/Info: www.andoverchoralsociety.org

ANDOVER: African American Women and Social Change — Stages of Liberation

Dr. Cheryl Townsend Gilkes, Professor Emeritus of History, Colby College and Associate Pastor, Union Baptist Church, Cambridge will speak.

3:30-4:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave North

Info: www.eventbrite.com

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

METHUEN: Aeroflex & Weights with Pat

Mondays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

METHUEN: Gentle Yoga with Pat

Mondays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings

Held on the 1st Monday of each month

Free hearing screenings and hearing aid cleanings by appointment.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Washi Tape Outlet and Switch Covers

Learn all about Washi Tape while you create unique outlet and light switch covers!

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $5 per person

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Preschool Playtime

Mondays

Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Mahjong

Mondays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

ATKINSON: Bereavement Support Group for Parents

1st Tuesday of each month

Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: Beth Hendershot at 603-887-4302

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

ATKINSON: Veterans Club

1st Tuesday of each month

9-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

This is a free service, but donations are always welcome.

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Line Dancing with Val

Tuesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting

Tuesdays

Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: Garden Club Meeting

Andover Garden Club will feature Paul McKay’s “Fallingwater Landscape,” a presentation with an emphasis on efforts to preserve the famous Frank Lloyd Wright–designed building and grounds, which have suffered the effects of time and weather.

10 a.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Cost: A $10 donation is requested of non-members

Info: Cathy Starr: cstarr12@comcast.net / 978-475-8473

LAWRENCE: Memory Cafe (Virtual)

A welcoming, judgment-free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or any form of dementia or other brain disorders.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Register for link: 978-946-1368 / Email: lbrennan@agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You

A discussion about the challenges and possible scenarios that the terminally ill and dying patient may experience. Insights and tips about how to navigate the complexities and choices that are likely to be encountered.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900 / www.glcac.org

GROVELAND: Flatbread Fundraiser

Groveland Boy Scouts Troop 87, with members from Groveland, Haverhill and West Newbury, are asking supporters to enjoy a meal next week and help defray Scouting-related expenses. Georgetown American Flatbread will donate $3.50 for every large and $1.75 for every small pizza ordered, dine-in or take-out from 5-9 p.m.

Georgetown American Flatbread, 258 Andover Street

If you can’t make it but still want to help, Venmo @Groveland-Scouts

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

“Splendor in the Grass” (1961) starring Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Intro to CPR

Not a full CPR course with a certification card. It is designed to make you familiar with the sequence of performing CPR and using an AED. Mannequins will be available for practice.

6:30 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street

RSVP to Elaine Tzitzon: 978-618-7767 / holyapostlesladiesphiloptochos@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Valentine’s Day Watercolor Workshop

Come paint floral watercolor hearts with local artist Pixie Yates.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Painting

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ATKINSON: Curious Kids

Wednesdays

Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings.

10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

SALEM: Lunchtime Knitters

Wednesdays

Join for great conversation while knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: Laura Stevens at 603-898-7064 / kelleylibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and

Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Road Scholar Opportunities

Dave Van Arsdale will teach the audience about different Road Scholar opportunities to take advantage of.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Student Recital. Free and open to the public.

1:45 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

Come support each other and discuss some of the ways the loss of someone significant can affect our lives. Cookies and water will be provided.

2 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Red Flags in Child Development (Virtual)

This workshop will review what typical child development looks like, what influences child development, what are possible signs of concerns, and what parents can do when they are worried.

6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: NH History Program: The Black Experience at Grenier

The history of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is more diverse than you may realize. Before it was an airport, it was known as Grenier Air Base, and home to many soldiers- including Black soldiers. Come learn about the Black stories of Grenier, and its place in NH military history.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Valentine’s Day Watercolor Workshop

Come paint floral watercolor hearts with local artist Pixie Yates.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting

2nd Wednesdays

All veterans are welcome.

7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com

