FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for parent/child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

Fridays

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)

Play Super Smash Bros on our Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

Happy New Year

METHUEN: The Holy Name Carol Sing

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 2

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)

Currently discussing “The Wild Ones” by Nafiza Azad.

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “On the Waterfront” (1954) starring Marlon Brando, Karl Malden, and Eva Marie Saint.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Job Fair for Veterans (Virtual)

A Job Fair for veterans with more than 40 participating employers.

11 a.m. — 2 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Veterans Services Department within the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/boston-job-fair-boston-career-fair-tickets-458248001107?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

METHUEN: Mah Jongg

Meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month

This is a friendly game that tries to match up people with similar skill levels.

1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Exercising the Brain

Learn the importance of exercising the brain with a quick presentation followed by trivia questions and games.

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)

Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Book Chat (Grades 4-7)

Currently discussing the book “Yummy: A History of Desserts” by Victoria Grace Elliott.

4-5 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month

5:30-7 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: chession@agespan.org

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

ANDOVER: Trip to Worcester Art Museum

Andover residents are invited to the special Jewels of the Nile special exhibit. Lunch at the Flying Rhino (reasonable prices).

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $22

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

SALEM: Sci Fic/Fantasy Book Group

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: T/ween Book Discussion

Discussing “I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month

This month’s selection is “Red-handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Noche de Libros, Tertulia y Café

¿Quiénes pueden participar? Adultos. Nuevos participantes son siempre bienvenidos. ¿Cuándo se reúne? Primer miércoles de cada mes ¿Dónde y a qué hora se reúne?

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month

This month they are discussing “Mi Cocina” by Rick Martinez.

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ANDOVER: Noon Years Eve Party

Celebrate New Years with chicken meatball subs and listen to music by the Arthur Bakopolus Trio.

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Tickets: $10

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: All About Vinegar with Emily Makrez

Join Emily from the F-Word Farm: a place for farming, foraging and fermenting for a discussion of vinegars.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)

If you’re a fan of books and just can’t stop talking about the last one you read, Book Babble is the group for you. This month the group will be reading “Almost American Girl” by Robin Ha.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group

This Year’s First Theme is “The Fabric of Our Lives”. January’s book is “Silas Marner” by George Eliot.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

Come sing songs, play with instruments, and dance with scarfs, parachutes and more!

9-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)

Stories, socializing and fun on the first three Fridays of January, February and March

10:30-11:15 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)

Storytime for preschool age will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

Experienced players only, please!

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Movie Matinee

Screening “Top Gun Maverick”

2-4 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bro. for Teens

Play Super Smash Bros on Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Do you love science? Do you like to build things? Do you enjoy doing experiments? Then this is the class for you!

3:30-4:15 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

HAMPSTEAD: Meditation (In-person or Virtual)

Join library associate and meditation instructor, Sue Crump, for enriching in-person meditation sessions. Whether you are a frequent practitioner or have never done meditation before, you are welcome to classes.

9:30-10 a.m., via Zoom or at Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info/register for Zoom link: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

METHUEN: Epiphany – Hymn Study

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

ANDOVER: Board Games Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Sunflowers & Starry Nights: The Genius of Vincent Van Gogh (Virtual)

This interactive program will look at his life and work, exploring his influences, his innovations and his incredible legacy.

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft

Come make a cute hedgehog out of an old book!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making

Creating projects such as multi layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Best Films of 2022 (Virtual)

Join movie maven Liz- and guests Todd and Ellie- as they discuss their favorite films of the year. They’ll also discuss honorable mentions, disappointments, and the general state of cinema.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Capturing the Light; Painting with Pastels or Oils (All levels, Ages 16+)

Mondays, January 9 – February 13 (6 sessions)

In the early 20th century, The “Boston School” was a group of painters that combined the impressionist’s color palette with a more traditional approach to drawing. In this class, students will copy a master “Boston School” painting and learn first-hand how these paintings were created. Emphasis will be on capturing the light effects and maintaining the unity of the painting.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $205

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

GROVELAND: ‘Yours Truly’ (Virtual and In-person)

Someday the story of your life will be written. The only question is....how well (or badly) will it be written? Join our library and Tewksbury’s Library for this discussion with James R. Hagerty , the author of “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story”.

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group

Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading Non-Fiction. New members are always welcome! January’s book is “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee” by Shannon Lee.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you