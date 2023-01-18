Mayors and managers attend breakfast forum

Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan chats with guests during the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce annual Mayors and Managers Breakfast at the Andover Country Club in 2020.

 Amanda Sabga/Staff file photo

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving

Thursdays

A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.

9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Eggs & Issues

Held on the 3rd Thursday of each month

Speakers include State Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Ryan M. Hamilton will discuss challenges and opportunities with local businesses.

7:30-9 a.m., UMass Lowell iHub, 2 Merrimack Street

Cost: $25 for Haverhill Chamber members, $35 for non-members and includes breakfast buffet

Must register: 978-373-5663 / haverhillchamber.com

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Mr. Fix It

Held on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month

Bring in your watches, lamps, small appliances, and much more for Mr. Fit It to take a look!

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Join to knit for charity!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Thursdays

This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been

exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LONDONDERRY: Southern NH Vertigo & Balance Center Presentation

Open to Londonderry Seniors 55+. An overview of balance disorders and what the root causes are in the inner ear.

10:30 a.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-8554

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Children (Virtual)

Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: chession@agespan.org

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow

Thursdays

A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.

11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support

Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: STEM Club (Design & Build for Grades K-5)

Join for engineering, tinkering, and constructing using Legos, blocks, loose parts and more.

3:45-4:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Luminary Jars (Grades 6-12)

Come decorate a mason jar to make your own unique luminary jar!

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Please register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Art Show Opening

“Lejanías”, an exhibition featuring over a dozen artists from Cali, Colombia. Organized by Nudo, an artist collective based in Cali, this exhibition explores wide-ranging ideas of distance, emigration, and building relationships across geographical divides.

6-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

HAVERHILL: A Journey Through the Roots of American Popular Music

A program of songs and stories about the origins of the blues, rock and country music presented by singer and songwriter Jon Waterman. The program, which also features an accompanying slideshow, explores some of the fascinating characters and events that are part of the history and the role of music in our lives.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Club

This book group is for adults who enjoy reading and talking about YA literature. This month they will be reading “Home Is Not a Country” by Safia Elhillo.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles

Fridays

Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Quilting

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month

All levels welcome. Bring your work for show, share and tell, tips on colors, patterns and quilting styles.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays

Fridays

Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)

Stories, socializing and fun!

10:30-11:15 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: CONNECT Parent/Child Group (Ages 0-6)

Every 3rd Friday of the month

Connect with other parents and caregivers while your children participate in craft, story, play and snack time.

Free. Drop-ins are welcome!

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, lower-level meeting room

Questions? Email: skoza@urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Senior Soloist Concert featuring Zoe Yu, piano, Shawn Guo, marimba, Audrey Sun, violin, and Yui Hasegawa, violin accompanied by collaborative pianist, Rebecca Plummer. Free and open to the public.

7:30 p.m., Phillips Academy, Cochran Chapel

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

ANDOVER: Andover High School Building Project Tour

9:30-11 a.m., Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road

Info: www.andoverhighbuildingproject.org

HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love

Meets on the 3rd Saturday of the month

All are welcome to join this group who quilt, sew and knit items to donate to nonprofits and those in need.

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

HAMPSTEAD: Hampstead Town Forum

This is your chance to get to know those who keep Hampstead running, ask questions, and learn how you can be more civically engaged.

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: www.hampsteadlibrary.org

WINDHAM: Lunar New Year Celebration

Celebrate Lunar New Year! Come enjoy an afternoon of cultural activities, light refreshments, and entertainment.

12-2:30 p.m., Searles School and Chapel, 35 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov

ANDOVER: Winter Tree I.D. Walk

take a close-up look at 10-12 common trees. Bring a hand lens or a good magnifying glass if you have one.

1-3 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road

Cost: $12 for members, $20 for non-members

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

LONDONDERRY: 3D Snowflake Craft for Kids

Make this fun craft with the assistance of staff, a few pieces of paper, and a dash of glitter.

2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

ANDOVER: Piano Concert

Enjoy an afternoon of piano music performed by students of the Merrimack Valley Teachers Association.

2-3:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Movie: The Woman King

A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Woodwind Quintet featuring adjunct instructors Lisa Hennessy, flute, Charlyn Bethell, oboe, Margo McGowan, clarinet, Gregory Newton, bassoon, and guest Michael Bellofatto, horn. Free and open to the public.

3 p.m., Phillips Academy, Timken Room, Graves Hall

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (ages 0-5)

Mondays

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Registration not required.

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Pokemon Club

Thursdays

5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

This free clinic will have different vaccines and doses available, no matter if this is your first shot or your booster. You just need to be at least 6 months old to get the vaccine. No appointment or health insurance information required; walk-ins are welcome.

2-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LAWRENCE: Clay Sculpture (Ages 7-10)

4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $90

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Drawing + Collage (Ages 4-9)

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $90

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Traditional Anime + Manga Art (Ages 7-10)

4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Using Digital Tools to Show Perspective (Ages 10-15)

4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $90

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Young Entrepreneurs: Procreate, Stickers + Etsy (Ages 13+)

4 sessions, Mondays, January 23 – February 13

6:30-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $90

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Irish Coffee Murder (Virtual or in-person on screen)

Author panel discussion with Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis, and Barbara Ross

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)

Are you an adult with a passion for YA and YA-ish books? Would you like to discuss these books with like-minded people? Then come to Overbooked!

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Mayors and Managers Breakfast Forum

Speakers include Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon. A hot breakfast buffet will be served.

7:15-9:15 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover, 123 Old River Road

Cost: $35 for chamber members, $60 for non-members

Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting

Tuesdays

Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “East of Eden” (1955) starring James Dean, Julie Harris, and Raymond Massey.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

LAWRENCE: Fused Glass Pendant (ages 13+)

4 sessions, Tuesdays, January 24 – February 14

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $150

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

ANDOVER: Trip to Tara Chocolate Factory for Andover Residents

Come learn how chocolate goes from the tree to the shops. Lunch (on your own) at Polcari’s in Woburn.

Time TBA, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $15 includes transportation and factory visit

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Meets Wednesdays

Whether you enjoy knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting or another form of needle work come join us for Needle Crafters.

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Rummikub

Wednesdays

A tile-based game for 2 to 4 players, combining elements of the card game Rummy and Mahjong.

12:30-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Lessons

Wednesdays

Come learn how to play Bridge. No partner needed.

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge Refresher

Wednesdays

Come refine and refresh your skills!

Wednesdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Wednesdays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Phillips Academy: Concert

Student Recital. Free and open to the public.

1:45 p.m., Phillips Academy, Timken Room, Graves Hall

Info: Email: jmcormack@andover.edu

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Decluttering and Downsizing (Virtual)

It’s a new year and everyone wants to declutter. But where do you start? NH AARP presents an easy and accessible program that gives you all the tips you need to successfully downsize!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: James Herriot: Life of the World’s Most Famous Veterinarian (Virtual)

Join Anglophile Claire Evans as she recounts the life and times of Alf Wight, an unassuming country veterinarian who practiced for 50 years in the Yorkshire Dales.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving

Thursdays

A great social group welcoming beginners through advanced skills.

9-11:45 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Join to knit for charity!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LONDONDERRY: Duplo Budding Builders (Ages 0-5)

Following a theme, participants will create using larger Duplo blocks.

10 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Thursdays

This program is designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been

exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement — Go With The Flow

Thursdays

A gentle but energizing total body workout focuses on breath, flexibility, balance and flowing movement at varying tempos.

11 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Mahjong

Thursdays

A game of Chinese origin usually played by 4 persons with 144 domino-like pieces or tiles marked in suits, counters, and dice, the object being to build a winning combination of pieces.

12:30-2:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Thursdays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Salad & Soup & Team Trivia

Bread bowl soup and salad as you play a rousing game of Team Trivia. Choice of clam chowder or broccoli cheddar soup; specify at registration.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LONDONDERRY: Building Buddies (Ages 6+)

There will be a fun theme and time to create using the library’s Legos.

4:30 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ATKINSON: (Not So) Elementary, My Dear Watson

The popularity of Sherlock Holmes — NH Humanities

6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Making Vinegar

Come learn what vinegar is and the chemistry behind the process including how to turn anything into vinegar, even bananas!

6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: ‘This Land of Snow’

Join Anders Morley for a talk on his book “This Land of Snow: A Journey Across the North in Winter”.

7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1127 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

NORTH ANDOVER: Cooking Demonstration (Virtual)

Join Sandhya from Sandhya’s Kitchen, as she demonstrates how to make healthy, delicious and authentic Indian cuisine. Learn about the spices and cooking techniques passed down from many generations. Sandhya will be making Saag Paneer and Quick onion and Raisin Pilaf.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info/link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

NORTH ANDOVER: Massage Therapy

Held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month

Open to all Merrimack Valley Seniors at special low rates.

9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $10 for 15-minute session or $20 for a 30-minute session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Held on the 4th Friday of each month

North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

Not your average book group! Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. We also talk about any activities, trips, concerts, etc. that we have taken part in or planning to do. This is an active and fun group of Senior Citizens.

10-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Cuddles

Fridays

Trace, cut, sew, stuff, dress, and paint these wonderful dolls. Dolls are sent to local hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, our troops overseas and to children in other countries.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Sew What Fridays

Fridays

Simple repairs and alterations modestly priced for North Andover Seniors only. 10-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Chinese New Year

An hour of great performances and delicious Chinese inspired lunch.

10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Tickets: $10 (Purchase by January 18)

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LONDONDERRY: Coffee with a Londonderry Cop

Chief Kim Bernard and fellow officers will be here to hang out, chat, discuss concerns, answer questions, and provide updates to Londonderry residents over 55.

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-8554

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: Arthur Hale Veasey — A Reasonable Doubt

Join in person or Zoom from home for this special talk with local author Arthur Hale Veasey. Arthur will be discussing his book “A Reasonable Doubt”. This book is a fictional account of Haverhill’s most dramatic crime of the 20th Century!

2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)

Play Super Smash Bros on Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Trivia Night / Honoring Teachers

There will be food, snacks, cash bar, raffles and, what is being described as, “surprise format change.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. and game begins at 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 24 Summer Street

Tickets are $40 each in advance or $45 each at the door

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/pentucket-kiwanis-trivia-night-2023-tickets-495951733987

Info: Email: pentucketkiwanis@gmail.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Citizenship Classes

Saturdays, January 28 through April 15

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Robert Frost Room, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: Esther Alburquerque, 978-620-4736 / ealburquerque@glcac.org

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

LAWRENCE: Textured Ceramic Bowl Workshop (Ages 16+)

1-5 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $60

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 30

NORTH ANDOVER: Forensic Science Roadshow

Venture into the world of CSI with this interactive program that introduces you to the fascinating subject of forensic science.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Bullet Journaling for Teens

Don’t miss this presentation on the history and types of bullet journals then get started on your own. Each participant will leave with their own journal!

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: The Secret of the Lost Pearls

Cozy mystery author Darcie Wilde will discuss her new book “The Secret of the Lost Pearls”.

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

NORTH ANDOVER: Knitting and Crocheting

Tuesdays

Open to all. Individuals should bring their own projects. Yarn and knitting/crochet needles are available.

9:30-11:30 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951) starring Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh, and Karl Malden.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you