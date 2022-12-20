WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
Give the Gift of Life!
1-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group
Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month
Currently discussing “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy.
1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18+, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Wednesdays
Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Winter Solstice Celebration
Come celebrate the solstice by taking a short hike before sunset at exactly 4:14 p.m. Warm clothing, hiking footwear and water are suggested. Hot chocolate will also be provided.
3-5 p.m., Harold Parker State Forest, 600 Middleton Road
Info: 617-828-1728
GROVELAND: Winter Solstice Celebration
Enjoy hot cocoa, big cookies, salty snacks, music, a Solstice spiral walk, ornament crafting, and a fire pit!
4-5:30 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Cost: $10 per family
Info: www.eventbrite.com
AMESBURY: Grand Menorah Lighting
Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.
5:30 p.m., Amesbury Public Library, gazebo
Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com
ANDOVER: Santa Storytime
Bring the little ones for storytime as our special guest (Santa Claus himself!) reads his favorite story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. Recommended for ages 1-7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for storytime followed by photo opportunities. Maximum 4 children per group
6-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night
Tonight’s feature film will be “The Polar Express”.
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
Join for a discussion of this month’s book, “Hercule Poirot’s Christmas” by Agatha Christmas.
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Special Storytime: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Have your children wear their pajamas to this popular event, where they’ll make a craft, listen to a story, and meet our special Christmas guest!
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)
Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 months – 7 years)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
Meets on the 3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
Meets on the 3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23
METHUEN: Holiday Books & Bubbles (Ages infant-2)
No registration is required, and older brothers and sisters are welcome to attend.
9:30-10:15 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg
Fridays
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament (Ages 13-18)
Are you good at Super Smash Bros Ultimate? Do you want to test your skills against other players?
1-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: A Look Inside ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (Virtual)
This presentation will examine the fascinating story of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” looking at the challenges of how it was made, its surprisingly dark portrait of small-town life, and how it became the ultimate portrayal of holiday goodwill and cheer.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
METHUEN: Carol Sing & Christmas Service
5 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25
CHRISTMAS
MONDAY, DECEMBER 26
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matiness
Come watch “A Christmas Story” (1983) starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: DIY Calendars
Make a calendar for 2023!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
METHUEN: Story Crime: The Case of the Time-Capsule Bandit (Ages 9-11)
A book group for older kids where they’ll read and discuss mysteries!
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults
Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month
Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.
7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street
Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Wednesdays
Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)
Join for tabletop role-playing — no experience necessary!
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg
Fridays
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)
Play Super Smash Bros on our Nintendo Switch!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023
Happy New Year
METHUEN: The Holy Name Carol Sing
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
MONDAY, JANUARY 2
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)
Currently discussing “The Wild Ones” by Nafiza Azad.
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 3
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee
Screening “On the Waterfront” (1954) starring Marlon Brando, Karl Malden, and Eva Marie Saint.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
METHUEN: Mah Jongg
Meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month
This is a friendly game that tries to match up people with similar skill levels.
1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Exercising the Brain
Learn the importance of exercising the brain with a quick presentation followed by trivia questions and games.
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)
Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: chession@agespan.org
Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Wednesdays
Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.
5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: T/ween Book Discussion
Discussing “I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)
Cada miércoles, every Wednesday
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month
This month’s selection is “Red-handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Noche de Libros, Tertulia y Café
¿Quiénes pueden participar? Adultos. Nuevos participantes son siempre bienvenidos. ¿Cuándo se reúne? Primer miércoles de cada mes ¿Dónde y a qué hora se reúne?
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ANDOVER: All About Vinegar with Emily Makrez
Join Emily from the F-Word Farm: a place for farming, foraging and fermenting for a discussion of vinegars.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)
If you’re a fan of books and just can’t stop talking about the last one you read, Book Babble is the group for you. This month the group will be reading “Almost American Girl” by Robin Ha.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group
This Year’s First Theme is “The Fabric of Our Lives”. January’s book is “Silas Marner” by George Eliot.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7
SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
METHUEN: Epiphany – Hymn Study
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org
ANDOVER: Board Games Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
MONDAY, JANUARY 9
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making
Creating projects such as multi layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Capturing the Light; Painting with Pastels or Oils (All levels, Ages 16+)
Mondays, January 9 – February 13 (6 sessions)
In the early 20th century, The “Boston School” was a group of painters that combined the impressionist’s color palette with a more traditional approach to drawing. In this class, students will copy a master “Boston School” painting and learn first-hand how these paintings were created. Emphasis will be on capturing the light effects and maintaining the unity of the painting.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
GROVELAND: ‘Yours Truly’ (Virtual and In-person)
Someday the story of your life will be written. The only question is....how well (or badly) will it be written? Join our library and Tewksbury’s Library for this discussion with James R. Hagerty , the author of “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story”.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group
Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading Non-Fiction. New members are always welcome! January’s book is “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee” by Shannon Lee.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners, and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee
Screening “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955) starring James Dean, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
LAWRENCE: Clay Time (All levels, Ages 16+)
Students of all levels will work on individual projects through hand-building and wheel throwing. The instructor will guide students in creating projects that push the limits of clay and creativity. This course includes lots of demonstrations and one-on-one instruction.
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $225
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
LAWRENCE: Simply Drawing (All levels; Ages 16+)
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
Simply drawing is all about the warmth, inspiration and creativity that happen when your drawing pencil meets the paper! We will begin with the basics of drawing and build our skills in a relaxing supportive environment. Photos and still life will be our subject matter.
1-2:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $125
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)
Held on 1st three Tuesdays of the month
Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Animation (Ages 10-15)
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
In this crash course students will explore various processes of animation. Students will be introduced to the apps Procreate, Stop Motion, and InShot, as they work on the Essex Art Center iPads to create their own animations and bring their characters to life.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Handbuilding with Clay
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
Learn how to hand build with clay. Learn to make baskets, cups, and other forms, as well as decorative techniques.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Painting Studio (Ages 5-10)
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
Students will learn the basics of painting through studying line, form, value, and color. Observational work will be used as a teaching tool and studying the works of certain masters. Abstract and imaginary works will also be explored.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Trash to Treasure (Ages 7-10)
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)
Learn how to use found objects and recyclables as tools to build with or paint on and transform into treasures. Create paintings on rocks, sculpt with discarded plastic, and up-cycle old fabric into new creations.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
LAWRENCE: Foundation in Acrylic Painting
Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14
Students will gain an understanding of the basics of acrylic painting, color theory/color mixing, and painting techniques.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Kon Mari Your Life…Find the Joy
Join Jennessa Durrani for a program on finding the joy in your life and making it a priority.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month the group will be discussing “My Sister, The Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11
HAVERHILL: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You
Susan Wisser RN, MSN, MBA and Steve Sheehan, Compassion and Choices Advocate, will speak about the challenges and possible scenarios that the terminally ill and dying patient may experience
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Wednesdays
Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.
5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)
Cada miércoles, every Wednesday
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting
2nd Wednesdays
All veterans are welcome.
7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
THURSDAY, JANUARY 12
GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)
Thursdays
9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets the 2nd Thursday of every month.
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Thursdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
GROVELAND: Graffiti — Is it Art or Vandalism? (Grades 5-9)
An intro to street artists, respectful debate on the the purpose and meaning of graffiti, and a chance to design and experiment with graffiti art.
3:30-4:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamsliborg
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
WINDHAM: Modern Widows Club Meeting
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month
The mission is to serve to empower widows to lean into life, build resilience and make a positive difference in the world.
5:30-8 p.m., Northstar Financial Planning, 112 Range Road
Cost: Free of charge for you and a guest
Info: Robin Young: 603-458-2776 / www.eventbrite
ATKINSON: History and Mystery: Genealogy Starter Guide
Learn methods for research planning that will make you an active participant in your own ancestral journey.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Writers Group
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group
Open to adults (18+) who are interested in reading quality fiction, non-fiction and biography on LGBTQ topics and themes or by gay/lesbian authors. January’s book is “Marriage of a Thousand Lies” by SJ Sindu.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13
GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)
Held on the 1st three Fridays of January, February and March. Programs will not be held on the 4th or 5th Friday of the month, nor if the library is closed.
10:30-11:15 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Shabbat Service
Shabbat service honoring the late Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.
7 p.m., via Zoom or in person, Emanu-El of Haverhill, 514 Main Street
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/648219501
Info: 978-373-3861
HAVERHILL: Mindful Communication and the Five Chairs
Back by popular demand — Emily Morash, mindfulness coach.
7:30-9 p.m., Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street
Info/registration: www.haverhillchamber.com
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14
ANDOVER: Community Garden Meeting
An open meeting for current members and those who would like to learn more about the Andover Community Garden.
1-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NEWBURY: Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire
Updated info: www.facebook.com/OldNewburyChristmasTreeBonfire
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15
MONDAY, JANUARY 16
Martin Luther King Day
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: Free; donations always welcome
Info: 978-983-8825
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee
Screening “The Wild One” (1953) starring Marlon Brando.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club
This month’s book is “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper.
3:15-4:15 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)
Held on the 1st three Tuesdays of the month
Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: chession@agespan.org
Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion
Meets every 3rd Tuesday
Currently reading “Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripou.
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group
Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month
This month they will discuss “A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline.
1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Wednesdays
Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.
5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
This month’s book is “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving” by Mo Rocca.
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)
Cada miércoles, every Wednesday
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Held on the 3rd Wednesday of the month
7-8 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400
Contact: pmcmahan@agespan.org
Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org
