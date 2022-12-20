WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

Give the Gift of Life!

1-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group

Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month

Currently discussing “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy.

1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18+, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Winter Solstice Celebration

Come celebrate the solstice by taking a short hike before sunset at exactly 4:14 p.m. Warm clothing, hiking footwear and water are suggested. Hot chocolate will also be provided.

3-5 p.m., Harold Parker State Forest, 600 Middleton Road

Info: 617-828-1728

GROVELAND: Winter Solstice Celebration

Enjoy hot cocoa, big cookies, salty snacks, music, a Solstice spiral walk, ornament crafting, and a fire pit!

4-5:30 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Cost: $10 per family

Info: www.eventbrite.com

AMESBURY: Grand Menorah Lighting

Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.

5:30 p.m., Amesbury Public Library, gazebo

Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com

ANDOVER: Santa Storytime

Bring the little ones for storytime as our special guest (Santa Claus himself!) reads his favorite story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. Recommended for ages 1-7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for storytime followed by photo opportunities. Maximum 4 children per group

6-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night

Tonight’s feature film will be “The Polar Express”.

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club

Join for a discussion of this month’s book, “Hercule Poirot’s Christmas” by Agatha Christmas.

6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Special Storytime: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Have your children wear their pajamas to this popular event, where they’ll make a craft, listen to a story, and meet our special Christmas guest!

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)

Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 months – 7 years)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

Meets on the 3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)

Meets on the 3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

METHUEN: Holiday Books & Bubbles (Ages infant-2)

No registration is required, and older brothers and sisters are welcome to attend.

9:30-10:15 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

Fridays

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament (Ages 13-18)

Are you good at Super Smash Bros Ultimate? Do you want to test your skills against other players?

1-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: A Look Inside ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (Virtual)

This presentation will examine the fascinating story of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” looking at the challenges of how it was made, its surprisingly dark portrait of small-town life, and how it became the ultimate portrayal of holiday goodwill and cheer.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

METHUEN: Carol Sing & Christmas Service

5 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matiness

Come watch “A Christmas Story” (1983) starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: DIY Calendars

Make a calendar for 2023!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

METHUEN: Story Crime: The Case of the Time-Capsule Bandit (Ages 9-11)

A book group for older kids where they’ll read and discuss mysteries!

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults

Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month

Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.

7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street

Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)

Join for tabletop role-playing — no experience necessary!

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

Fridays

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)

Play Super Smash Bros on our Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

Happy New Year

METHUEN: The Holy Name Carol Sing

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 2

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)

Currently discussing “The Wild Ones” by Nafiza Azad.

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “On the Waterfront” (1954) starring Marlon Brando, Karl Malden, and Eva Marie Saint.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

METHUEN: Mah Jongg

Meets on the 1st Tuesday of the month

This is a friendly game that tries to match up people with similar skill levels.

1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Exercising the Brain

Learn the importance of exercising the brain with a quick presentation followed by trivia questions and games.

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)

Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month

5:30-7 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: chession@agespan.org

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: T/ween Book Discussion

Discussing “I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month

This month’s selection is “Red-handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Noche de Libros, Tertulia y Café

¿Quiénes pueden participar? Adultos. Nuevos participantes son siempre bienvenidos. ¿Cuándo se reúne? Primer miércoles de cada mes ¿Dónde y a qué hora se reúne?

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ANDOVER: All About Vinegar with Emily Makrez

Join Emily from the F-Word Farm: a place for farming, foraging and fermenting for a discussion of vinegars.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)

If you’re a fan of books and just can’t stop talking about the last one you read, Book Babble is the group for you. This month the group will be reading “Almost American Girl” by Robin Ha.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group

This Year’s First Theme is “The Fabric of Our Lives”. January’s book is “Silas Marner” by George Eliot.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

METHUEN: Epiphany – Hymn Study

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

ANDOVER: Board Games Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Paper Crafting and Card Making

Creating projects such as multi layered cards, bookmarks and 3-D Items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing.

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Capturing the Light; Painting with Pastels or Oils (All levels, Ages 16+)

Mondays, January 9 – February 13 (6 sessions)

In the early 20th century, The “Boston School” was a group of painters that combined the impressionist’s color palette with a more traditional approach to drawing. In this class, students will copy a master “Boston School” painting and learn first-hand how these paintings were created. Emphasis will be on capturing the light effects and maintaining the unity of the painting.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $205

Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

GROVELAND: ‘Yours Truly’ (Virtual and In-person)

Someday the story of your life will be written. The only question is....how well (or badly) will it be written? Join our library and Tewksbury’s Library for this discussion with James R. Hagerty , the author of “Yours Truly: An Obituary Writer’s Guide to Telling Your Story”.

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group

Stranger than Fiction is a book club specifically for those who enjoy reading Non-Fiction. New members are always welcome! January’s book is “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee” by Shannon Lee.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners, and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955) starring James Dean, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

LAWRENCE: Clay Time (All levels, Ages 16+)

Students of all levels will work on individual projects through hand-building and wheel throwing. The instructor will guide students in creating projects that push the limits of clay and creativity. This course includes lots of demonstrations and one-on-one instruction.

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $225

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

LAWRENCE: Simply Drawing (All levels; Ages 16+)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Simply drawing is all about the warmth, inspiration and creativity that happen when your drawing pencil meets the paper! We will begin with the basics of drawing and build our skills in a relaxing supportive environment. Photos and still life will be our subject matter.

1-2:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $125

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)

Held on 1st three Tuesdays of the month

Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Animation (Ages 10-15)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

In this crash course students will explore various processes of animation. Students will be introduced to the apps Procreate, Stop Motion, and InShot, as they work on the Essex Art Center iPads to create their own animations and bring their characters to life.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Handbuilding with Clay

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Learn how to hand build with clay. Learn to make baskets, cups, and other forms, as well as decorative techniques.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Painting Studio (Ages 5-10)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Students will learn the basics of painting through studying line, form, value, and color. Observational work will be used as a teaching tool and studying the works of certain masters. Abstract and imaginary works will also be explored.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Trash to Treasure (Ages 7-10)

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14 (6 sessions)

Learn how to use found objects and recyclables as tools to build with or paint on and transform into treasures. Create paintings on rocks, sculpt with discarded plastic, and up-cycle old fabric into new creations.

4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $135

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

LAWRENCE: Foundation in Acrylic Painting

Tuesdays, January 10 – February 14

Students will gain an understanding of the basics of acrylic painting, color theory/color mixing, and painting techniques.

6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Kon Mari Your Life…Find the Joy

Join Jennessa Durrani for a program on finding the joy in your life and making it a priority.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. This month the group will be discussing “My Sister, The Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

HAVERHILL: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You

Susan Wisser RN, MSN, MBA and Steve Sheehan, Compassion and Choices Advocate, will speak about the challenges and possible scenarios that the terminally ill and dying patient may experience

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Nathan Webster Post 248 Meeting

2nd Wednesdays

All veterans are welcome.

7 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

GROVELAND: Kinder Kick Start (Ages 3+)

Thursdays

9:15 a.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets the 2nd Thursday of every month.

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Thursdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Graffiti — Is it Art or Vandalism? (Grades 5-9)

An intro to street artists, respectful debate on the the purpose and meaning of graffiti, and a chance to design and experiment with graffiti art.

3:30-4:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamsliborg

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

WINDHAM: Modern Widows Club Meeting

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month

The mission is to serve to empower widows to lean into life, build resilience and make a positive difference in the world.

5:30-8 p.m., Northstar Financial Planning, 112 Range Road

Cost: Free of charge for you and a guest

Info: Robin Young: 603-458-2776 / www.eventbrite

ATKINSON: History and Mystery: Genealogy Starter Guide

Learn methods for research planning that will make you an active participant in your own ancestral journey.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Writers Group

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group

Open to adults (18+) who are interested in reading quality fiction, non-fiction and biography on LGBTQ topics and themes or by gay/lesbian authors. January’s book is “Marriage of a Thousand Lies” by SJ Sindu.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

GROVELAND: Babies and Toddlers Story & Play (Ages 0-3)

Held on the 1st three Fridays of January, February and March. Programs will not be held on the 4th or 5th Friday of the month, nor if the library is closed.

10:30-11:15 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Shabbat Service

Shabbat service honoring the late Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

7 p.m., via Zoom or in person, Emanu-El of Haverhill, 514 Main Street

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/648219501

Info: 978-373-3861

HAVERHILL: Mindful Communication and the Five Chairs

Back by popular demand — Emily Morash, mindfulness coach.

7:30-9 p.m., Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street

Info/registration: www.haverhillchamber.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

ANDOVER: Community Garden Meeting

An open meeting for current members and those who would like to learn more about the Andover Community Garden.

1-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NEWBURY: Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire

Updated info: www.facebook.com/OldNewburyChristmasTreeBonfire

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

Martin Luther King Day

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road, back entrance

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinee

Screening “The Wild One” (1953) starring Marlon Brando.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club

This month’s book is “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper.

3:15-4:15 p.m., Nichols Village, 1 Nichols Way

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Crafternoon (Grades K-5)

Held on the 1st three Tuesdays of the month

Come create, glue, paint, color and express your inner artist.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month

5:30-7 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: chession@agespan.org

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion

Meets every 3rd Tuesday

Currently reading “Black Buck” by Mateo Askaripou.

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

ATKINSON: Discover Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group

Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month

This month they will discuss “A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline.

1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group with your children and get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing. Childcare is provided during meetings.

5-6:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: Cara Griffith, 603-437-8477, ext.112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club

This month’s book is “Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving” by Mo Rocca.

6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle (Virtual)

Cada miércoles, every Wednesday

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: email: chrissye.s@gmail.com

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Held on the 3rd Wednesday of the month

7-8 p.m., AgeSpan (Elder Services), 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400

Contact: pmcmahan@agespan.org

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

