Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt
Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt
All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
METHUEN: Hazardous Waste Day
8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Transfer Station, 50 Huntington Ave
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/hazardouswasteday
DERRY: The Meetinghouse Five
Help preserve the 1769 Meetinghouse in E. Derry with this competitive footrace and fun walk.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 E. Derry Road
Details: www.fotmh.org/race
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market – Opening Day
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
SALEM: SARL Public Anniversary Celebration
Featuring a giant yard sale, food, fun, games, and more. All are welcome.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Drive
Info: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org
HAVERHILL: Armed Forces Day Convoy
Convoy Vehicles meet at Haverhill Arts Centre Car Park, Helions Walk, Haverhill CB9 8DW at 10.30 a.m. for 11 a.m. start.
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillafdconvoy
HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Infants and Toddlers)
Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!
10:30-11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Craft & Vendor Fair
Free admission. Raffles to benefit the PTA.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Soule Elementary School, 173 S. Policy Street
Info: email: frostedeventsne@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Pride Car Parade 2022
Hosted by South Church in partnership with Andover DIVERSE.
Line up at 11:30 a.m., Dundee Park, Dundee Park Drive
Info: www.facebook.com/southchurchinandover
HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Ages 0-8)
Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Guild (18+)
2-4 p.m., via Discord, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org
PELHAM: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
Sponsored by Pelham Community Spirit
6 p.m., Village Green
Parking will be allowed at the schools with handicap parking at Meetinghouse Park.
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Classic Car Show
Classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles, and more!
Andover Center for History and Culture
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Street
Rain date: Sun., July 3
Cost: $20 show car entry (’89 and earlier)
Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/classic-car-show
WINDHAM: Windham Pride Festival
Free family-friendly event with live music and drag performances, DJ Triana Wilson, rock painting, balloon art, lawn games, food trucks, and more.
12-4 p.m., Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road
More info: www.windhamdei.org
KINGSTON: ‘Senior’ Prom (Ages 40+)
Buffet, prizes, DJ, and more! Cash bar.
4-9 p.m., Kingston 1686 House, 125 Main Street
$50 per person
RSVP to 603-642-3637
More info: Barry at 603-670-4995
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert
Step back in time and enjoy the sounds of the BackTrack Oldies Band with songs from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Bring your chair and your tapping toes!
4-6 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 72 Elm Street
Info: www.facebook.com/NATrinitarian
MONDAY, JUNE 27
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ANDOVER: Beach Buddies (Ages 3-6)
June 27-August 12, full or half day, Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
PELHAM: American Cross Blood Drive
9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
To make an appointment: Call 603-635-3800 / www.redcrossblood.org
SANDOWN: Mother Goose on the Loose
Mondays – Story time program
9:30-10 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must rehgister: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Lapsit (Ages 0-2)
10-10:40 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SANDOWN: Messy Mondays (Ages 2-6)
Mondays
10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Sink or Float STEAM (Ages 5-10)
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Drive Away Hunger Charity Golf Tournament
Greater Salem Contractors Association
Includes lobster bake, live entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and more!
11:30 a.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
To register: www.gscanh.org / Info: 603-560-1002
HAVERHILL: Austin17House Golf & Dinner Gala
11:30 a.m. Registration, 12:30 p.m. Shotgun start, 5 p.m. Cocktail Hour, 6:30 p.m. Dinner, Prizes and Silent Auction
Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Details: www.austin17house.org
DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club
1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
HAVERHILL: Children’s Yoga (Ages 6-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Veterans Services
1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office
Info: Mike at 978-973-2118 / mingham@grovelandma.com
DERRY: Survive Cast Away Island (Ages 11-18)
Could you survive being cast away on an island?
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking
Fourth Monday of every month
3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: FrankenStory Writing (Ages 10-18)
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: acochrane@nevinslibrary.org / www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Meet the Author (Virtual)
Meet historical fiction author Amanda Skenandore
Watch with us on the big screen or Zoom from home!
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
For Zoom link or to learn more: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for adults
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
New members, please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Menu: pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee
Program: “Good 41: Stories from the Studebaker and other cars we have loved”
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $6 per person
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)
Tuesdays
10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
Experiment with some new types of art, materials, and styles.
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees
“Bad News Bears” (1976) starring Walter Matthau and Tatum O’Neal.
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Movie Morning
“Belfast” starring Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe
11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street
Donations appreciated
Info: 978-372-1101
KINGSTON: Give me a Sign! (Ages 8+/Family)
Fun with Diving Sign Language
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Majongg
12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
ANDOVER: Writing Critique Group (Grades 4-6)
1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Fascinating Feelings of Dogs (Kids)
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: John F. Kennedy and WWII (Virtual)
Hear the story of John F. Kennedy’s patrol torpedo boat collision with a Japanese destroyer during World War II, and the crew’s six-day struggle for survival.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Cardboard Loom Weaving (Teens)
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday for Kids
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Yoga
Tuesdays
4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738
HAVERHILL: Read Woke Book Group (Grades 6-12)
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
AMESBURY: Kids Night at Heritage Park
Games, animals, giveaways, juggling, magic show, and more!
5:30-7:30 p.m., Heritage Park, Lower Millyard, 27 Water Street
Info: www.amesburydays.com
SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix – Monthly Movie Series
Tuesdays
5:30-7:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Register for pizza: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
Donations appreciated
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Timberlane Community Band
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)
6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)
6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: Keith Haring: AIDS, Advocacy and Art (Virtual)
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Currently discussing “The Old Man and The Sea” by Ernest Hemingway
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
PELHAM: Cornhole
New players always welcome.
9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
ANDOVER: Bryson Lang Comedy Show
10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Infant Storytime (0-12 months)
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Space Travel Effects on Health
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Pirates Lost at Sea
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration appreciated: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: USS Albacore
Maritime Flags, and Morse Code Activities
1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Matt York Performance
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Dungeons and Dragons Club (Grades 8-12 and College Students)
Wednesdays
Beginners are welcome.
2:30-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.