Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt

Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt

All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

METHUEN: Hazardous Waste Day

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Transfer Station, 50 Huntington Ave

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/hazardouswasteday

DERRY: The Meetinghouse Five

Help preserve the 1769 Meetinghouse in E. Derry with this competitive footrace and fun walk.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 E. Derry Road

Details: www.fotmh.org/race

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market – Opening Day

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

SALEM: SARL Public Anniversary Celebration

Featuring a giant yard sale, food, fun, games, and more. All are welcome.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Drive

Info: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org

HAVERHILL: Armed Forces Day Convoy

Convoy Vehicles meet at Haverhill Arts Centre Car Park, Helions Walk, Haverhill CB9 8DW at 10.30 a.m. for 11 a.m. start.

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillafdconvoy

HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Infants and Toddlers)

Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!

10:30-11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SALEM: Craft & Vendor Fair

Free admission. Raffles to benefit the PTA.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Soule Elementary School, 173 S. Policy Street

Info: email: frostedeventsne@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Pride Car Parade 2022

Hosted by South Church in partnership with Andover DIVERSE.

Line up at 11:30 a.m., Dundee Park, Dundee Park Drive

Info: www.facebook.com/southchurchinandover

HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Ages 0-8)

Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Guild (18+)

2-4 p.m., via Discord, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org

PELHAM: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Sponsored by Pelham Community Spirit

6 p.m., Village Green

Parking will be allowed at the schools with handicap parking at Meetinghouse Park.

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Classic Car Show

Classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles, and more!

Andover Center for History and Culture

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Street

Rain date: Sun., July 3

Cost: $20 show car entry (’89 and earlier)

Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/classic-car-show

WINDHAM: Windham Pride Festival

Free family-friendly event with live music and drag performances, DJ Triana Wilson, rock painting, balloon art, lawn games, food trucks, and more.

12-4 p.m., Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road

More info: www.windhamdei.org

KINGSTON: ‘Senior’ Prom (Ages 40+)

Buffet, prizes, DJ, and more! Cash bar.

4-9 p.m., Kingston 1686 House, 125 Main Street

$50 per person

RSVP to 603-642-3637

More info: Barry at 603-670-4995

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert

Step back in time and enjoy the sounds of the BackTrack Oldies Band with songs from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Bring your chair and your tapping toes!

4-6 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 72 Elm Street

Info: www.facebook.com/NATrinitarian

MONDAY, JUNE 27

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

ANDOVER: Beach Buddies (Ages 3-6)

June 27-August 12, full or half day, Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

PELHAM: American Cross Blood Drive

9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

To make an appointment: Call 603-635-3800 / www.redcrossblood.org

SANDOWN: Mother Goose on the Loose

Mondays – Story time program

9:30-10 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must rehgister: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Lapsit (Ages 0-2)

10-10:40 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SANDOWN: Messy Mondays (Ages 2-6)

Mondays

10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Sink or Float STEAM (Ages 5-10)

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Drive Away Hunger Charity Golf Tournament

Greater Salem Contractors Association

Includes lobster bake, live entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and more!

11:30 a.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

To register: www.gscanh.org / Info: 603-560-1002

HAVERHILL: Austin17House Golf & Dinner Gala

11:30 a.m. Registration, 12:30 p.m. Shotgun start, 5 p.m. Cocktail Hour, 6:30 p.m. Dinner, Prizes and Silent Auction

Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Details: www.austin17house.org

DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club

1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

HAVERHILL: Children’s Yoga (Ages 6-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Veterans Services

1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office

Info: Mike at 978-973-2118 / mingham@grovelandma.com

DERRY: Survive Cast Away Island (Ages 11-18)

Could you survive being cast away on an island?

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking

Fourth Monday of every month

3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: FrankenStory Writing (Ages 10-18)

4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: acochrane@nevinslibrary.org / www.nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Meet the Author (Virtual)

Meet historical fiction author Amanda Skenandore

Watch with us on the big screen or Zoom from home!

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

For Zoom link or to learn more: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for adults

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

New members, please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Menu: pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee

Program: “Good 41: Stories from the Studebaker and other cars we have loved”

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $6 per person

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)

Tuesdays

10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

Experiment with some new types of art, materials, and styles.

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees

“Bad News Bears” (1976) starring Walter Matthau and Tatum O’Neal.

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Movie Morning

“Belfast” starring Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe

11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated

Info: 978-372-1101

KINGSTON: Give me a Sign! (Ages 8+/Family)

Fun with Diving Sign Language

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Majongg

12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

ANDOVER: Writing Critique Group (Grades 4-6)

1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Fascinating Feelings of Dogs (Kids)

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: John F. Kennedy and WWII (Virtual)

Hear the story of John F. Kennedy’s patrol torpedo boat collision with a Japanese destroyer during World War II, and the crew’s six-day struggle for survival.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Cardboard Loom Weaving (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday for Kids

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Yoga

Tuesdays

4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738

HAVERHILL: Read Woke Book Group (Grades 6-12)

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

AMESBURY: Kids Night at Heritage Park

Games, animals, giveaways, juggling, magic show, and more!

5:30-7:30 p.m., Heritage Park, Lower Millyard, 27 Water Street

Info: www.amesburydays.com

SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix – Monthly Movie Series

Tuesdays

5:30-7:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Register for pizza: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

Donations appreciated

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Timberlane Community Band

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)

6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)

6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: Keith Haring: AIDS, Advocacy and Art (Virtual)

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Currently discussing “The Old Man and The Sea” by Ernest Hemingway

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

PELHAM: Cornhole

New players always welcome.

9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

ANDOVER: Bryson Lang Comedy Show

10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Infant Storytime (0-12 months)

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Space Travel Effects on Health

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Pirates Lost at Sea

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration appreciated: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: USS Albacore

Maritime Flags, and Morse Code Activities

1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Matt York Performance

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Dungeons and Dragons Club (Grades 8-12 and College Students)

Wednesdays

Beginners are welcome.

2:30-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

